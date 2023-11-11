WWE’s Upcoming NIL Athletes Tout Themselves As “The Next Bella Twins For Sure.”

Since the beginning of their signing with the WWE, The Cavinder Twins have been touted to be the 2.0 version of The Bella Twins. Now that the latter twins have officially parted ways with the company, speculations are rife about WWE bringing in their successors on TV as early as possible. With that move, they will also be garnering some mainstream attention, as well.

Over the years, WWE’s NIL program in association with the NXT brand, brought in some of the top-class names to the company, including The Cavinder Twins. Apart from being two bonafide class college athletes, the duo also have their massive TikTok following alongside some top brand endorsements. In December 2021, the two, namely Haley and Hanna Cavinder signed a deal with WWE’s NIL program.

During a recent appearance on Jake Paul’s BS show, The Cavinder Twins Twins were asked about their WWE deal. Interestingly, they gave a positive nod on becoming the next Bella Twins in WWE, for sure.

“We have a deal with them. We’re in like partnerships with them. Good tag team. The Next Bella Twins for sure.”

The Cavinder Twins talked about facing Logan Paul in the WWE

Jake Paul then also asked them about his brother, Logan Paul, and his WWE career. The question of The Cavinder Twins possibly beating Logan was also raised. The response was quite affirmative by Haley,

“We actually saw him at Nashville when we went. Like he was in the ring and I was like dang. But do I think we could? Maybe.”

Jake further questioned, “You just say that you would beat the f*ck out of him just to create the storyline?” in response to which Hanna added, “Oh yeah, we would absolutely kill him, kill him in the ring.”

Only time will tell when and where WWE plans on debuting The Cavinder Twins on their programming. In a report from ESPN, it was recently noted that they have around $800,000 total in promotional deals through their several partnerships away from the basketball court, including WWE, Caktus AI, and TikTok.

In a report following Wrestlemania 39, it was affirmed that The Cavinder Twins were moving away from their basketball career to start training with the WWE. The two admittedly decided to forgo their fifth and final year of eligibility in the NCAA and they didn’t wish to continue on the women’s basketball for the University of Miami.