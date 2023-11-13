Wrestlemania 40: WWE Hall Of Famer’s Status In Jeopardy Due To AEW Appearance

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled to go down from Philadelphia, a place that was the home of ECW, a promotion where WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam achieved a lot of attention with his stunning set of moves. Eventually, he came to the WWE to become Mr. Monday Night and thereby become a legend in the Vince McMahon-owned brand, as well.

This is why when priority passes for Wrestlemania 40 went on sale, one of the experiences for the Champion’s Package advertised “ECW experience with Rob Van Dam.” That segment could be canceled ahead of the show due to the fact that RVD had recent associations with the AEW. Although RVD previously indicated that WWE gave him permission to work for AEW, it now appears that he’s skeptical about making it to the Show of Shows.

RVD believes WWE will scrap him from Wrestlemania 40 appearance

Speaking on the latest edition of his One of a Kind podcast, RVD said that he has good reasons to believe WWE won’t invite him for WrestleMania 40, next year since he’s now associated with AEW,

“Maybe I’d show you if I was doing a WWE tour WrestleMania weekend, but I have good reason to believe that might be canceled because of a recent appearance I might have done, with permission, for a different company. Right now, I don’t feel like I can talk too much about that.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

RVD debuted at AEW in a surprising move to bring back ECW memories

The WWE Hall of Famer made his AEW debut, a couple of months ago and had a short feud with “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, which led to a match between them in his second-ever appearance on Dynamite TV. Ultimately, RVD failed to win the FTW Championship from Perry.

Prior to giving statements about the Wrestlemania 40 appearance, some of the fans already claimed that RVD did the wrong thing with WWE by working with All Elite Wrestling. In return, the former highlight reel of WWE stated the following on Twitter,

“Some fans are saying I did WWE wrong by appearing on AEW. I wonder if they would all eat sh*t f I revealed that I had permission to do it?

Or would they just move on to puke out the next meaningless bullsh*t that comes out of their mouths? Yeah, I figured. I’ll keep it to my self for now.”

Originally, Wrestlemania 40 was set to host RVD and other ECW legends in some way throughout the weekend in Philadelphia. With Terry Funk’s sudden demise and Tommy Dreamer’s stint with Impact, it’s uncertain which of the ECW Legends will now be booked at the biggest event of the year.

Wrestlemania 40 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the first week of April, next year. To date, no superstar or segment has officially been booked for the Show of Shows.