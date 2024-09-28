The Great Khali is and will always be a professional wrestling icon for the Indian fanbase who literally has a handful of names to support from their home turf. More than fifteen years ago from now, he was able to break into the WWE and make a tremendous impact at a time when there was no scarcity of superstars in the locker room.

Shortly after his debut on the WWE Smackdown brand, The Great Khali pulled off a world heavyweight title win which was the first for an Indian-origin WWE Superstar. Moving on, he had feuds with top WWE talents and he also nurtured his successors from India like Jinder Mahal. Apart from his wrestling career, the seven-footer giant had a lot of stories to share and those have been listed below,

The Great Khali dealt with Acromegaly while growing up

The natural height of the former world champion comes as a result of his dealing with Acromegaly, a disorder caused by excess hormones released by the pituitary gland after the growth rate was already disturbed. Acromegaly can cause serious health problems to wrestlers but it also is the sole reason behind The Great Khali’s seven-foot long height.