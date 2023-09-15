SportzWiki Logo
The Great Khali’s Return At Superstar Spectacle 2023 Appreciated By Top WWE Star

Arindam Pal

Sep 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM

The Great Khali’s Return At Superstar Spectacle 2023 Appreciated By Top WWE Star

For years, The Great Khali used to be an international sensation in the WWE as someone who’s explored multiple scenarios. Be it a wrestler, or a Bollywood or Hollywood movie star, the behemoth persona had experienced many aspects in his career. But his greatest achievement will always remain to be a WWE Superstar and a Hall of Famer in the company.

We haven’t seen The Great Khali on WWE TV for more than five years but he was back for a one-off occasion when WWE hosted a big live event in his native-land of India. Meeting the expectation of the Universe, WWE eventually brought him back on the show while one of his favorite co-stars from back in the days in the WWE has also got to catch up with him.

Superstar Spectacle 2023: WWE Raw Superstars Experienced Hectic Schedule In India

Natalya Neidhart praised The Great Khali for his generosity

Natalya Neidhart is one of the stars who are advertised to appear at the WWE India live event. To promote the show, she recently appeared in an interview with Riju Dasgupta where she talked about The Great Khali’s stardom and generosity. It was noted by The Queen of Harts that she was looking forward to meeting his former besties during this India tour.

“Oh, I would love for The Great Khali to come back. He’s a very good friend of mine, he’s beloved in India, and he’s also a WWE Hall of Famer, but he’s so special, and he’s such a special person, and you think about the work he’s done in WWE, and the work he’s done in Hollywood,” the former Smackdown Women’s Champion stated.

“It didn’t matter if it was 2 in the morning, it didn’t matter if it was at a Denny’s, it didn’t matter if it was at an airport, he would stop for everyone. He’s very gracious and grateful for his fans, and he’s a very good friend, and I’d love to see him back.”

Commencing on WWE TV in 2006, The Great Khali used to have a storyline bond with Natalya in the later part of his WWE career. He originally reached the heights of his WWE career by winning the World Heavyweight Championship in 2007 by winning a battle royal.

We had seen The Great Khali in his final match in the WWE at the Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 premium live event in Saudi Arabia. He entered the 50-man Royal Rumble match and lasted for barely a minute before getting eliminated by Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. In 2021, he got the ultimate honor of entering the WWE Hall of Fame.

natalya neidhart

The Great Khali

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

wwe India

WWE Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

WWE Superstar Spectacle

