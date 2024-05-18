The Rock coming back to the WWE in 2024 marked a successful beginning to the year for the company. For the entire Wrestlemania XL season, he was available on TV, and that essentially made this year’s ‘Mania to become the biggest of all time. The heel persona that he adopted has also been helmed as one of the best of his illustrious career.

That run expectedly ended at WrestleMania 40 as he headed into a hiatus. There has been significant anticipation around the possibility of The Rock competing again when he comes back around next year when Wrestlemania season would be looming around. Besides, there are also chances that the next match could be happening, this year, itself.

The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes not happening before Wrestlemania 40

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock may face Cody Rhodes at next year’s WrestleMania. While there’s still a long way to go, it aligns with the information that Meltzer has received. Plus, it was also stated that there is a possibility that the Great One would compete in a match later this year, but it shouldn’t come against Rhodes as it’s tentatively planned for WrestleMania next year irrespective the fact of whether Rhodes is the champion at that time,

“Without directly saying so, Dwayne Johnson indicated the same as we were told, that most likely he will face Rhodes at next year’s Mania. We were told there was a chance of him doing a match late this year, but the Rhodes match was tentatively for Mania, whether Rhodes is champion or not.”

Throughout the Wrestlemania 40 season, The Rock used his Final Boss gimmick to make things personal with Cody Rhodes. Then he also pinned Rhodes to win the Biggest Tag Team Match of all time in the WWE. A night later, Rhodes defeated The Tribal Chief to become the new WWE Champion.

On the post-Wrestlemania 40 episode of Monday Night Raw, The Rock arrived in the ring to congratulate Cody as he finished the story. Amid massive boos from the Philadelphia crowd, Cody held the People’s Championship for a moment in return for the WWE Championship to his rival. This segment also hinted at a possible Champion vs. Champion matchup between the two.