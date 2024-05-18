It’s no secret that Seth Rollins was wrestling in a banged up state over the past several months en route to Wrestlemania season. It was in the month of January that his knee injury was sustained during a match with Jinder Mahal on WWE Raw where he successfully retained the championship but then the injury kept his status uncertain for some time.

There have been significant developments with this injury which was initially diagnosed as a grade two MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus. With Wrestlemania season right around the corner, Seth Rollins opted not to undergo surgery at the time so that he could perform at the biggest event of them all.

However, it seems that the injury has caught up with him, and he had no choice but to undergo knee surgery to heal up the torn meniscus. The news of Seth Rollins’ knee surgery was disclosed by his wife, Becky Lynch, during a recent talk show appearance in Ireland. This surgery certainly indicates the seriousness of the situation and the necessity of going under the knife.

Seth Rollins’ hiatus depends on his surgery’s extensive procedure

At the same time, this surgery will prolong the hiatus of the top WWE Superstar. According to insights from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the timeline for Seth Rollins’ return hangs in the balance, depending upon the type of procedure required in his knees. If extensive reconstruction was done then he could be absent for “approximately 8 months.”

On the flip side, a speedy recovery spanning “2-3 months” is expected if not that illustrated procedure is needed. Awaiting official confirmation, Meltzer speculated the latter scenario based on the present information that he received.

Seth Rollins headlined WWE WrestleMania 40 Saturday alongside Cody Rhodes in The Biggest Tag Team Match of all time against The Rock and Roman Reigns and they came up short after Rock pinned Cody for the win.

This was followed by a showdown with Drew McIntyre on WWE WrestleMania 40 Sunday. Despite the valiant efforts made by Seth Rollins to retain his world heavyweight championship, he was pinned by McIntyre. Even McIntyre couldn’t hold the title for a long time since Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new champion.