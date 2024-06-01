Even though the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starts on June 1, with the game between co-host United States of America (USA) and Canada, the wait for the most anticipated game is between India and Pakistan, on June 09 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York.

It will be a different experience for the local people, who would be enjoying the high voltage game between these two neighbouring countries. India always starts as favourites in the ICC tournament clashes, as they are leading with a 6-1 margin in the history of the competition.

The only time Pakistan got the better of India was back in 2021, when they grabbed a 10-wicket victory during a successful run-chase in Dubai.

‘India will have to play like a T20 team…’ – Sourav Ganguly

Even in this edition of the 20-over format, India have banked on their experienced players, such as captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, in an aim to win the title for the second time, since winning it with an young group back in 2007 in South Africa.

Former Indian captain and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, while speaking at the opening of the Blue Ocean Corporation-organized International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference in Mumbai, said that Pakistan could form a huge challenge over India, especially in this format.

‘Our record against Pakistan has been very, very goo over a long period of time. In the T20 format, probably Pakistan is more dangerous compered to 50-overs (format). We beat them in Ahmedabad when they cam to India and we beat them easily,” Former opening batter of the Indian team, Sourav Ganguly expressed during the function.

Ganguly suggests that the inaugural champions of the tournament should look to play for the format like it is, and need not think about the result of the encounter, and look to express themselves all the time.

‘India is superior and if they play well, if they play freely and I keep saying the word ‘freely’ all the time because (in) the last World Cup in Australia, I don’t think we played freely. Just put all the cobwebs behind- don’t worry about winning or losing. Don’t think about winning the World Cup. Just go and play every game,” Former BCCI president explained.

The left-hand batter also feels that India have a really good chance going forward in the tournament but only if they play with freedom.

‘India have very good chances in the World Cup, and will have to play like a T20 team. There is enormous talent. Play without fear and just keep hitting,” Sourav advised.

The veteran also suggests that the semifinalist from the last edition could look to play with an extra batter which will help them to hit from the very first ball to the very last delivery.

‘That’s why I say everyone is capable of winning it for India and the only way they will do it is just play with freedom. Play with that extra batsman and hit from the first ball, hit till you have to defend (and) play like the last ball,” 51-year-old added.

The Kolkata-born believes India should look to open with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, before remarking that the pitches in USA would be batting friendly, given they are carried from Adelaide.

‘I am very keen to see how the conditions are in the US. New ground, and new stadium, and I know they have been drop-in pitches from Adelaide. The ICC has spent a lot of money to bring in the drop-in pitches to America,” Bengal boy elaborated.

India will take on Pakistan on June 09, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.