Tiffany Stratton is an American Professional wrestler who has been active in the wrestling world since late 2021 and she has been extremely impressive from the very first day of joining the world of professional wrestling. She has not worked in any other wrestling promotion outside of WWE. She worked in the NXT for a couple of years and recently she made her main roster debut.

Tiffany Stratton Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Stratton is 5’7″ and her billed weight is 143 lbs. A lot of fans believe that her excellent glamorous physique would help her a lot to gain the ultimate success in WWE. She is also extremely talented so it should not be very difficult for her to gain a lot of success in the promotion. She was born on May 1, 1999, and currently, the former NXT Women’s Champion is 24 years old.

Tiffany Stratton: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Tiffany Stratton Early Life

Stratton was born on May 1, 1999, and currently, she is 24 years old. Prior Lake, Minnesota is the place where Tiffany Stratton born. She attended St. Catherine University and she graduated from the mentioned University. Before joining the wrestling world, she practiced gymnastics for a number of years and she has an excellent record in the field of gymnastics.

Who is Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is a 24 year old American Professional wrestler who has achieved a lot of success in a concise amount of time. She is a former NXT Women’s champion and has not worked in any other wrestling promotion apart from WWE. She worked in the NXT for a couple of years and recently she made her main roster debut. At this moment she is active in Friday Night SmackDown.

Tiffany Stratton WWE Debut

Stratton made her in ring debut in the NXT in December 2021. Her first opponent was Fallon Henley and she was victorious in her first ever wrestling match which was also her first match in WWE. Recently she appeared in the main roster during the women’s Royal Rumble match where she had been pretty impressive as she was one of the final four wrestlers of the match.

Professional Wrestling Career

Gymnastics Background

Stratton had been extremely impressive since the very first day of joining in ring action and the fans were pretty much certain that the young professional wrestler had an excellent future lying ahead of herself in the world of wrestling. Before joining the wrestling world, she had a brief gymnastic career and she had excellent records in gymnastics.

Wrestling Training

She joined the world of wrestling in 2021 and she started training in the WWE Performance Centre. She had been trained by some of the top trainers of wrestling like Greg Gagne and Ken Anderson who was famous by the name of Mr. Kennedy in WWE. She had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the performance center.

In Ring Debut

WWE officials were really impressed with her excellent performance and they decided to give her an early break in the in ring action. Her only three months to make her in ring debut after joining the performance centre. She made her in ring debut in November 2021 in an episode of 205 Live where she had a match with Amari Miller and she also won her first ever match.

NXT Debut

Stratton made her NXT debut in the final episode of NXT in 2021. She played the character of a spoiled rich girl or more of a daddy’s girl. Before she made her official NXT debut, WWE promoted her debut through promo packages. She made her in ring NXT debut in December 2021 by defeating Fallon Henley who is a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Success in NXT

Stratton was extremely talented to begin with and WWE officials always wanted to push her as one of the top stars of the promotions. From the very first day of joining in ring action, she had been pushed as a top star. She achieved a lot of success in the NXT before joining the main roster and we can also expect her to gain a lot of success in the main roster as well.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Tiffany Stratton Tiffany Stratton Nick Names The Buff Barbie Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Tiffany Stratton Height 5’7” Tiffany Stratton Weight 143 lbs. Relationship Status In a Relationship Tiffany Stratton Net Worth $3 Million Tiffany Stratton Eye Color Hazel Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2021 Mentor * Tiffany Stratton Signature Moves Rolling Fireman’s Carry Slam, Reverse STO, Slingshot Somersault Senton, Handspring Corner Splash Finishing Move(s) Prettiest Moonsault Ever Theme Song / Tiffany Stratton Song / Tiffany Stratton Music Keep Up Catchphrases It’s Tiffy Time

Tiffany Stratton Net Worth & Salary

Stratton is one of the newest call ups in the main roster of WWE and she had been pretty successful in the NXT before joining the main roster recently. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Stratton is estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. As of now, there is no information available about her current salary in WWE.

Tiffany Stratton Family

Stratton was born on May 1, 1999 in Prior Lake, Minnesota. There is not enough information available about her past life so far, her parents, or whether she has any siblings. She posts photos of her mother sometimes on her social media accounts, but there is no mention of her father. Some fans believe that her parents are separated.

Championships and Accomplishments

Stratton is comparatively new in the world of professional wrestling and she has not won many Championship in the wrestling world. She never worked in any other promotion apart from WWE and he did not get to win any championships outside of WWE. The only Championship she has won so far is the NXT Women’s Championship. We can expect her to win multiple top championships in the near future.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Women’s Championship (1 time), NXT Women’s Championship Tournament (2023), NXT Year-End Award Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 25 of the top 250 female singles wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 250 in 2023 Women’s Wrestling Fan Awards – Breakout Star of the Year (2023) Records One time NXT Women’s Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Before joining the world of professional wrestling, Stratton practiced gymnastics, and she had an excellent record in the field of gymnastics. It is reported that her mother had influence on her on becoming a professional wrestler who contacted professional wrestling legend Greg Gagne so that he would train Stratton for wrestling.

Personal Information Table

Tiffany Stratton Real Name / Full Name Jessica Woynilko Birth Date May 1, 1999 Tiffany Stratton Age 24 Relationship Status In a Relationship Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Prior Lake, Minnesota Nationality American Hometown Prior Lake, Minnesota School/College/University St. Catherine University Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Tiffany Stratton Ethnicity White Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Shopping, Traveling, Spending Time with Family and Friends Tiffany Stratton Tattoo *

Tiffany Stratton Movies and TV Shows

Stratton is only 24 years old and she has been active in the world of wrestling for around two years only. Before joining the wrestling world, she was practicing gymnastics. There are no reports on whether she has ever appeared in any movies or television series yet. But we can definitely expect her to feature in movies and TV shows in the future.

Tiffany Stratton Husband

Stratton is currently in a relationship with her fellow WWE star Ludwig Kaiser. It is reported that the couple has been in a relationship since 2022. Kaiser is a German professional wrestler currently active in Monday Night RAW and he is also one of the members of the famous WWE stable Imperium. He has been active in WWE since 2017.

Main Event Success

NXT Success

From December to early January 2024, Stratton remained active in the NXT and he had been extremely impressive and successful in the developmental territory of WWE. She had been treated as one of the top stars of NXT and it was pretty much clear that WWE was cooking something big for the American Professional wrestler.

NXT Women’s Champion

After a number of failed attempts to win the NXT Women’s Championship, Stratton finally won the mentioned Championship at the NXT battlegrounds event of 2023 where he defeated Lyra Valkyria to win the vacant NXT Women’s Championship. She had been an extremely impressive champion and she kept on retaining the championship for over 100 days.

Feud with Becky Lynch, Royal Rumble Appearance

In September 2023 she dropped the championship to Becky Lynch in an episode of the NXT. Her feud with Becky Lynch still remains one of the best feuds of her career. After dropping the Championship, she could never win the title back. This still remained her sole championship win so far in her professional wrestling career. She appeared in the women’s Royal Rumble match of 2024 and she was one of the final four wrestlers of the match.

Main Roster Debut

Soon she made her main roster debut in an episode of Friday Night SmackDown and so far she has received a firm booking in the main roster. She made her main roster in ring debut by defeating Mia Yim. Fans were pretty much sure that she would be pushed as one of the top stars of the main roster in the near future.

Recent Success

She also participated in the women’s Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber event of 2024. She was the second wrestler from the match to get eliminated and she also eliminated Naomi from this match. Most of the fans and critics believe that she was the most impressive wrestler of the Elimination Chamber match. It is also believed that she would definitely receive a very from booking at WrestleMania XL.

Quotes From Tiffany Stratton

“”I want to, when I get called up, I want to be a threat. I want to be someone that is like, ‘Oh crap, Tiffany is here, she is ready.’ I don’t want to be called up and be pushed to the side for a little bit. I want to be called up and be a threat to everyone. If I have another year in NXT and make a name for myself and hold some gold, maybe, I feel like I can be at that level,”

Credit – Sam Roberts on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast

H/T to Fightful for the transcription

“My confidence has changed a lot,” Stratton said. “I definitely feel like I found who I am in life, but [also] in the ring. I’ve really found who I am in the ring, and I think that’s a big factor that people don’t realize is just figuring out who you are in the ring and what drives you and what motivates you. I’ve really honed in on my craft and I think that has been the biggest game changer for me is just figuring out who I am in this industry.”

Credit – WWE Die Woche

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

“I don’t really play a character. I would say that when I go out there, I am myself. I’m just turned up a bit. I am very out there. I’m very bold. I’m athletic. Everything comes easy to me. I would say that’s very much Tiffany Stratton.”

“I would say that my biggest obstacle is Roxanne Perez. I go up one on one next week against her. We have some history. We were both in the breakout tournament and we were both in the finals of the breakout tournament. She actually ended up winning. But back then, I was a newbie. I was just getting my name out there. I had only a couple of matches under my belt. I feel like now I have really grown as a wrestler. I have so many more matches under my belt. So it should be interesting. I’m excited.”

“I was a gymnast up until I was 19 or 20 years old. I kind of saw wrestling on TV. I always knew about it. My brother and my dad would always watch it growing up. I never really got into it until like later on. I was still a gymnast and I saw Smackdown on my TV one day, like flipping through the channels with my family. Shorten with AI

“I saw it and I was immediately like, ‘Wow, that’s so cool. I feel like that’s a lot of things that I can do.’ I saw Charlotte Flair doing a corkscrew moonsault out of the ring. I saw that and I was like, ‘That is so cool. I can totally do that. I did that on a trampoline like every day.” Shorten with AI

“I definitely have some inspiration from movie characters like Sharpay Evans from High School Musical. I love Paris Hilton. I love her style. But for the most part, I’ve kind of just kind of created my own little sayings, like Tiffany’s epiphanies or Tiffy time. That’s all kind of just been me coming up with things. All of my outfits, my gear, it’s all me coming up with the concepts and trying to figure out like, how do I get my character across when someone just kind of looks at me?”

Credit – Under The Ring

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the Transcription

“In the beginning, I was kind of like Daddy’s little rich girl. I kind of just was like, I want to get on TV…So I pitched it. It stuck. And it works for a little bit until they’re like, we don’t have a daddy for you. So you’re not daddy’s little rich girl.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Tiffany Stratton

Stratton did not have a very long career in the world of wrestling, but even in a short amount of time, she had some excellent feuds with some of the top stars of WWE. After joining the main roster recently, she has started a feud with the recently returned star Naomi. Stratton not only eliminated Naomi from the Elimination Chamber match, but she also defeated her in a recent episode of Smackdown.

She had an amazing rivalry with Lyra Valkyria over the NXT Women’s Championship. Stratton defeated Valkyria at the NXT Battleground event to win her only NXT Women’s Championship. She even had a feud with the Grand Slam champion Becky Lynch. Together they had some excellent matches and Stratton had been extremely impressive against Becky Lynch.

Tiffany Stratton Injury

Stratton is comparatively new in the world of wrestling and thankfully she did not have to go through any severe injuries so far. But she received some minor knocks during a number of matches. One of the examples is her big match against Becky Lynch from the NXT No Mercy event, where she received some scars

Other Details

Stratton has appeared in two WWE video games so far. Her first appearance was in WWE 2K23 and she did not appear in the main roster of this game, she only featured as a DLC. Her first appearance as a regular star in a WWE video game is in WWE 2K24 which is also the latest installment in the WWE video game series. She is rated 79 in this video game.

Tiffany Stratton Salary Not known Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Tiffany Stratton Social Media Accounts

Stratton is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of her on Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a total following of 407K people. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Tiffany Stratton Instagram.

Tiffany Stratton Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 33 (52.38%) 0 (0.00%) 30 (47.62%) WWE 6 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (50.00%) TOTAL 39 (52.00%) 0 (0.00%) 36 (48.00%)

Tiffany Stratton Manager

Stratton has been active in the world of wrestling since late 2021 and even in a short amount of time she and a lot of success. But so far WWE did not feel the necessity of allying her with a manager. She is a solo star and she has not worked with any regular Tag Team partners either. So she did not get the opportunity of having any managers yet.

FAQS

Q. When did Tiffany Stratton start wrestling?

A. Tiffany Stratton started working in 2021

Q. How tall is Tiffany Stratton in feet?

A. Tiffany Stratton is 5’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Tiffany Stratton manager?

A. Tiffany Stratton does not have a manager

Q. What is current Tiffany Stratton song?

A. Tiffany Stratton uses the song ‘Keep Up’

Q. Who is Tiffany Stratton mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Tiffany Stratton father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Tiffany Stratton boyfriend?

A. Stratton is currently in a relationship with her fellow professional wrestler Ludwig Kaiser

Q. Who is Tiffany Stratton brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Tiffany Stratton worth?

A. Tiffany Stratton’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Tiffany Stratton won the NXT Women’s title?

A. Tiffany Stratton had been a one time NXT Women’s Champion