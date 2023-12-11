Former AEW World Champion Waiting For That Call For An In-Ring Return

It was back in the summer of last year that Thunder Rosa was last seen in action. The fans of All Elite Wrestling witnessed the rise of Jamie Hayter to the pinnacle of AEW’s women’s division as she was crowned the women’s champion at the expense of her predecessor as the former champion at the time, was forced to relinquish her title due to a back injury.

Since then, multiple reports claimed that Thunder Rosa was inching closer to make her return to action but she has conspicuously been absent from the squared circle in AEW. Meanwhile, the former champion is admittedly ready to get back to action and she’s just waiting for the right call from the creative team.

In a candid conversation with News 4 in San Antonio, Thunder Rosa confirmed that she is ready to jump back into the squared circle and it’s just a matter of the right call from AEW owner Tony Khan,

“I am ready. Whenever that call comes and my boss says, ‘it’s time for you to return,’ I am super excited and I cannot wait to show the world and you fans that have been supporting me all this time that I am ready and have a lot more to give.”

Thunder Rosa was rumored to appear at AEW All In

After being diagnosed with a back injury, Thunder Rosa had to vacate the AEW Women’s World Championship on the August 24 2022 episode of Dynamite. She was briefly seen on AEW TV programming before Collision’s inaugural episode this past summer. She was reportedly coming for the title that she never lost in the first place but AEW rather utilized her services in the commentary booth.

The speculations of an AEW All In 2023 appearance, came after Rosa posted a clip on her YouTube vlog to provide a medical update on herself. This contained footage of her conversation with AEW doctor Michael Sampson who informed her that Rosa would have to compete in a 5-minute mini-match, and if she did well, she would be cleared in time for the PPV,

“Next week, if I can share, we’re going to be in Greensboro, and we’re going to do a five-minute mini-match and see how you tolerate that. We’re just taking the steps up. If that looks good, we’re almost there.”