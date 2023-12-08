Ronda Rousey Had A One-Shot Deal With AEW To Appear On ROH TV?

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Ronda Rousey Had A One-Shot Deal With AEW To Appear On ROH TV?

All

WWE

Ronda Rousey Had A One-Shot Deal With AEW To Appear On ROH TV?

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 8, 2023 at 7:18 PM

Ronda Rousey Had A One-Shot Deal With AEW To Appear On ROH TV?

Ronda Rousey appearing on Ring of Honor television, garnered tons of headlines in mid-November as this essentially suggested that a deal with All Elite Wrestling could be on the horizon. ROH has long been acquired by AEW owner Tony Khan and he had an interest in working with the former UFC star which keeps the option open for her to make more ROH/AEW appearances.

Back in the summer of 2023, Ronda Rousey forced WWE fans to think that she was leaving pro wrestling for good. after her tenure with the WWE was over. She then proved that WWE wasn’t the only company that she was interested in by appearing in a match with her MMA bestie on Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor.

Nikki Bella’s Hall Of Fame Worthy WWE Career Discussed To Have Long-Lasting Impact

Reports confirmed that Ronda Rousey was present backstage at the AEW/ROH television tapings held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California in mid-November. The Baddest Woman on the Planet eventually made her in-ring debut for Ring of Honor by teaming up with her friend Marina Shafir to face Athena and Billie Starkz at the REVOLVER Unreal show.

Trish Stratus Named Former WWE Universal Champion’s High-School Crush

Ronda Rousey made a one-off appearance for Ring of Honor

Speculations were all over the internet regarding the future of the former UFC Bantamweight Champion as people expected to see her on AEW for more appearances. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the bygone match on ROH doesn’t suggest that Ronda Rousey will be signing with AEW. But that ROH debut was rather a one-off deal,

“So with Ronda, it’s a one-shot deal. Obviously, if Ronda wants to work more, they’ll use her anytime. She was doing a favor for Marina [Shafir], to help Marina, and you know, that’s that. It could change, but I do not expect — there’s a reason that Ronda wanted to finish. It’s a family reason.”

Meltzer also mentioned that following that debut match in ROH, Ronda Rousey was involved in some “belt stuff” with the current ROH Women’s World Champion, Athena FKA Ember Moon in WWE. This practice led to speculation that she might return, possibly for ROH’s Final Battle pay-per-view scheduled for December 15. But Meltzer also clarified that “no commitment” was in place for another such outing.

 

Tagged:

AEW

All Elite Wrestling

Ring of Honor

ROH

Ronda Rousey

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Related Article
Ronda Rousey Had A One-Shot Deal With AEW To Appear On ROH TV?
Ronda Rousey Had A One-Shot Deal With AEW To Appear On ROH TV?

Dec 8, 2023, 7:18 PM

“Ronda Rousey Just Got Sent To A Company Lesser Than Us,” Top WWE Star Claims
“Ronda Rousey Just Got Sent To A Company Lesser Than Us,” Top WWE Star Claims

Dec 4, 2023, 1:24 PM

Ronda Rousey Wants To Be A “Full-Time Mom” Rather Than Being An AEW Wrestler
Ronda Rousey Wants To Be A “Full-Time Mom” Rather Than Being An AEW Wrestler

Dec 3, 2023, 6:36 PM

“We’ve Been Asking For This Forever,” Ronda Rousey Had Specific Demand To WWE Officials
“We’ve Been Asking For This Forever,” Ronda Rousey Had Specific Demand To WWE Officials

Dec 1, 2023, 7:00 PM

WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey “Was Not A Good Babyface” In Popular Opinion
WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey “Was Not A Good Babyface” In Popular Opinion

Dec 1, 2023, 6:19 PM

Is Ronda Rousey Set To Join AEW After Recent Match On ROH TV?
Is Ronda Rousey Set To Join AEW After Recent Match On ROH TV?

Nov 20, 2023, 1:57 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy