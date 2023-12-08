Ronda Rousey Had A One-Shot Deal With AEW To Appear On ROH TV?

Ronda Rousey appearing on Ring of Honor television, garnered tons of headlines in mid-November as this essentially suggested that a deal with All Elite Wrestling could be on the horizon. ROH has long been acquired by AEW owner Tony Khan and he had an interest in working with the former UFC star which keeps the option open for her to make more ROH/AEW appearances.

Back in the summer of 2023, Ronda Rousey forced WWE fans to think that she was leaving pro wrestling for good. after her tenure with the WWE was over. She then proved that WWE wasn’t the only company that she was interested in by appearing in a match with her MMA bestie on Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor.

Nikki Bella’s Hall Of Fame Worthy WWE Career Discussed To Have Long-Lasting Impact

Reports confirmed that Ronda Rousey was present backstage at the AEW/ROH television tapings held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California in mid-November. The Baddest Woman on the Planet eventually made her in-ring debut for Ring of Honor by teaming up with her friend Marina Shafir to face Athena and Billie Starkz at the REVOLVER Unreal show.

Trish Stratus Named Former WWE Universal Champion’s High-School Crush

Ronda Rousey made a one-off appearance for Ring of Honor

Speculations were all over the internet regarding the future of the former UFC Bantamweight Champion as people expected to see her on AEW for more appearances. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the bygone match on ROH doesn’t suggest that Ronda Rousey will be signing with AEW. But that ROH debut was rather a one-off deal,

“So with Ronda, it’s a one-shot deal. Obviously, if Ronda wants to work more, they’ll use her anytime. She was doing a favor for Marina [Shafir], to help Marina, and you know, that’s that. It could change, but I do not expect — there’s a reason that Ronda wanted to finish. It’s a family reason.”

Meltzer also mentioned that following that debut match in ROH, Ronda Rousey was involved in some “belt stuff” with the current ROH Women’s World Champion, Athena FKA Ember Moon in WWE. This practice led to speculation that she might return, possibly for ROH’s Final Battle pay-per-view scheduled for December 15. But Meltzer also clarified that “no commitment” was in place for another such outing.