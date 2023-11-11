Tiffany Stratton Praised By One Of The Longest WWE NXT Women’s Champions

Tiffany Stratton is being touted to be one of the future star powers of the WWE women’s division who is currently making a splash on NXT. She has already been a one-time NXT Women’s Champion to solidify the fact that she’s the biggest innovation of the NXT roster of 2023. After being praised by a number of critics and wrestling fanatics, she has now been praised by her predecessor.

Mandy Rose is that name who found a similar way into stardom much like to Tiffany Stratton and people can’t help but compare these two in terms of building their careers. Rose found her way into the WWE after auditioning for Tough Enough, but before coming here, she was first involved with fitness and bodybuilding competitions, much like her successor who had a specialization in gymnastics.

Mandy Rose revealed Tiffany Stratton putting up hard work in WWE PC

Rose was abruptly released from the WWE, last year in December in the light of spreading non-PG content behind her premium content paywall. Since that phase, she has yet to return to the pro-wrestling circuit but she is incredibly proud of how much growth WWE’s Buff Barbie Doll has experienced since her exit.

“Obviously I love what Tiffany Stratton has done since I’ve been away from there,” Rose told in a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. “I’ve seen some comparisons of them trying to make her like me, which I don’t agree with. I think she’s her own person. We all can be compared to people, like, I love being compared to [Trish] Stratus, but I’m my own person as well.”

“Even when I was training over there, the way she was progressively getting better — so fast — was just wild.”

Tiffany Stratton already won NXT Women’s Championship

On the evening of the 2023 edition of WWE NXT Battleground, Tiffany Stratton reached the biggest milestone of her young career. She had a face-off with Lyra Valkyria for the first time in a singles match to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. After a back-and-forth co-main-event matchup, she eventually emerged to be the winner via a clean pinfall win over the former UK-born NXT wrestler.

That title reign lasted for almost three months before Tiffany Stratton dropped the belt to Becky Lynch on a September edition of NXT. Later, the two competed in a rematch in an Extreme Rules capacity but the title didn’t change hands.