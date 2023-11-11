WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Offers A Glimpse At Her “Far From Perfect” Figure At 48

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Offers A Glimpse At Her “Far From Perfect” Figure At 48

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 11, 2023 at 5:51 PM

WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Offers A Glimpse At Her “Far From Perfect” Figure At 48

Old-school WWE watchers would certainly be a fan of Torrie Wilson as the diva concept was implemented in full force on WWE programming back then. The female talents were mostly utilized for eye candy purposes and from that perspective, the above-mentioned name was a full-on fan-favorite. Her attractive physique and the so-called diva-licious quotient were hard not to be attracted to.

Those days have long been gone and so did Torrie Wilson from WWE TV but going by her social media posts, it’s safe to say that she’s an ageless beauty. Her hotness quotient hasn’t faded away a bit. Rather, she’s associated with fitness programs, these days that keep her body in perfect shape at a phase when she is approaching toward her 50s.

WWE’s Upcoming NIL Athletes Tout Themselves As “The Next Bella Twins For Sure.”

Meanwhile, Torrie Wilson showed off her incredible physique in a bikini at the age of 48 claiming that she has an imperfect body. The caption from the post is given below,

“I’m far from perfect but at 48 I’m proud of the strength I’ve built & even more proud of the confidence I’ve built within. Sometimes that confidence is hard to find. Sometimes it’s easy. The tragedy lies in finding your worth solely on how others see you.”

Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On WWE Women’s WarGames Match Lineup

Torrie Wilson had been a mainstay for both WCW and WWE

Starting her career in the early 90s in the male-dominated professional wrestling industry, Torrie Wilson can be considered a veteran of the Monday Night Wars who performed for both WCW and WWE. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on her tenure in both companies and shared the nervousness she had while staying backstage,

“WCW, I was feeling like I was so fearful all the time. It was so new. In WWE, it took a very long time for me to even feel comfortable backstage because if you’re not comfortable backstage, everything else feels scary, right?”

Torrie Wilson further added that she finally found confidence in her wrestling stint toward the end of her tenure as she was regularly competing in a WWE ring. But then again, she sounded positive about gaining more confidence if WWE had an NXT section functioning to help out talents with their skills. Nonetheless, she went on to become a WWE Hall of Famer despite having the flaws.

Tagged:

Torrie Wilson

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE’s Perception Changes About CM Punk’s Return At Survivor Series 2023
WWE’s Perception Changes About CM Punk’s Return At Survivor Series 2023

Nov 12, 2023, 6:21 PM

“Bobby Lashley Story Taught Me Is Scandal Sells,” CJ Perry On Her Romantic Angle On WWE TV
“Bobby Lashley Story Taught Me Is Scandal Sells,” CJ Perry On Her Romantic Angle On WWE TV

Nov 12, 2023, 6:13 PM

“I Was Born Into The Business, I&#8217;ll Never Rule It Out,” Declan McMahon On Joining WWE
“I Was Born Into The Business, I’ll Never Rule It Out,” Declan McMahon On Joining WWE

Nov 12, 2023, 5:55 PM

Wrestlemania 40: 4 Currently Scheduled Matches Revealed For WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: 4 Currently Scheduled Matches Revealed For WWE PLE

Nov 12, 2023, 5:44 PM

Liv Morgan’s 2023 WWE Return Halted Due To Upcoming Medical Assessment
Liv Morgan’s 2023 WWE Return Halted Due To Upcoming Medical Assessment

Nov 12, 2023, 2:00 PM

WWE Smackdown: Multi-Time Champion Returning In Action Before Survivor Series 2023
WWE Smackdown: Multi-Time Champion Returning In Action Before Survivor Series 2023

Nov 12, 2023, 1:36 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic