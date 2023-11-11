WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Offers A Glimpse At Her “Far From Perfect” Figure At 48

Old-school WWE watchers would certainly be a fan of Torrie Wilson as the diva concept was implemented in full force on WWE programming back then. The female talents were mostly utilized for eye candy purposes and from that perspective, the above-mentioned name was a full-on fan-favorite. Her attractive physique and the so-called diva-licious quotient were hard not to be attracted to.

Those days have long been gone and so did Torrie Wilson from WWE TV but going by her social media posts, it’s safe to say that she’s an ageless beauty. Her hotness quotient hasn’t faded away a bit. Rather, she’s associated with fitness programs, these days that keep her body in perfect shape at a phase when she is approaching toward her 50s.

Meanwhile, Torrie Wilson showed off her incredible physique in a bikini at the age of 48 claiming that she has an imperfect body. The caption from the post is given below,

“I’m far from perfect but at 48 I’m proud of the strength I’ve built & even more proud of the confidence I’ve built within. Sometimes that confidence is hard to find. Sometimes it’s easy. The tragedy lies in finding your worth solely on how others see you.”

Torrie Wilson had been a mainstay for both WCW and WWE

Starting her career in the early 90s in the male-dominated professional wrestling industry, Torrie Wilson can be considered a veteran of the Monday Night Wars who performed for both WCW and WWE. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on her tenure in both companies and shared the nervousness she had while staying backstage,

“WCW, I was feeling like I was so fearful all the time. It was so new. In WWE, it took a very long time for me to even feel comfortable backstage because if you’re not comfortable backstage, everything else feels scary, right?”

Torrie Wilson further added that she finally found confidence in her wrestling stint toward the end of her tenure as she was regularly competing in a WWE ring. But then again, she sounded positive about gaining more confidence if WWE had an NXT section functioning to help out talents with their skills. Nonetheless, she went on to become a WWE Hall of Famer despite having the flaws.