Wrestlemania 40: Week-Long Schedule Announced For Biggest 2024 WWE PLE

Wrestlemania 40 will be the biggest WWE premium live event on WWE’s part, next year under the newly created TKO banner. This will be the first instance that the biggest wrestling spectacle will no longer be hosted by the McMahons but rather by the newly merged WWE-UFC group. The foundation does want the event to be as big as possible to be remembered, forever.

In merely five months from now, Wrestlemania 40 will become a reality, and targeting that massive show, a one-week-long schedule has been revealed to indicate the wrestling festivities waiting for the fans in the first week of April 2024.

According to a press release by the WWE, there will be multiple other events to be tagged with Wrestlemania 40. On Friday, April 5, WWE will broadcast a special ‘Mania episode of SmackDown that will be followed by the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony on that same evening.

WWE to offer combo tickets for Wrestlemania 40 weekend

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is scheduled to go down in the afternoon before night One of WrestleMania 40 airs on WWE Network/Peacock. Once the biggest event of the year is over, WWE will also hold its annual Raw after WrestleMania special episode on Monday, April 8. All these three events sans ‘Mania will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Fans can book three-day combo tickets on November 15 through a special presale, while combo tickets will officially be opened for these shows on November 17.

WWE hosting fan meet-and-greet session for Wrestlemania 40

Also during the Wrestlemania 40 weekend, WWE is partnering up with Fanatics Events to deliver a first-of-its-kind, multi-day WWE fan and collector event in Philadelphia. This seems like a Wrestlemania Axxess event which gives fans the experience to meet WWE Superstars and collect their own memories.

Wrestlemania 40 emanates from the Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6th, and Sunday, April 7th, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and to date, no official match or superstar has officially been announced for the event. Recent reports claim that a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is being slated to be the main event of the show which received steam after the two had a face-off during Smackdown season premiere.