Tommaso Ciampa is an American Professional wrestler who is best known among the wrestling fans for his time in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. He has also worked in other major wrestling promotions like TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor. He is also pretty successful on the independent circuit of wrestling.

Tommaso Ciampa Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Ciampa is 5’11” and his billed weight is 201 lbs. He was born on May 8, 1985 and currently the former two times NXT champion is 38 year old. Ciampa is active in the wrestling world since 2005 and he has earned massive success in the wrestling world in these years. He has also won major championships in the wrestling world.

Tommaso Ciampa: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Tommaso Ciampa Early Life

Ciampa was born on May 8, 1985 and currently the former NXT Tag Team Champion is 38 year old. Boston, Massachusetts is the place where Tommaso Champa born. Reports suggest that the former NXT Champion is of Sicilian descent. It is believed that he was a childhood wrestling fan as he made his wrestling debut at the age of only 19.

Who is Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa is a 39 year old American Professional wrestler who is presently under contract with WWE and is active on Friday Night Smackdown. He has also worked in other major wrestling promotions like TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor as well as on the independent circuit. He also won multiple prestigious championships from all over the wrestling world.

Tommaso Ciampa WWE Debut

Ciampa is presently under contract with WWE since 2015 and presently he is active on Friday Night Smackdown. But his first ever WWE on screen appearance dates back to 2005. He featured in a big segment with wrestling legend The Undertaker. He was presented as an advocate of Muhammad Hassan who was having a feud with The Dead Man during the time. Ciampa was beaten down by The Phenom at the end of the segment.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Ciampa joined the wrestling world back in 2005 and he was trained by professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Killer Kollwalski. After a hard training, he finally made his in ring debut in the mentioned year. He worked on the Massachusetts based independent circuit wrestling promotion in his early career. Chaotic Wrestling and Top Rope Promotions were some of the promotions he worked in.

First WWE Appearance

He had been pretty impressive on the independent circuit during his early career and in the same year he got a call from the biggest Giants of them all; WWE. He made his first appearance in the promotion in the same year in a segment with the Undertaker where he was presented as the lawyer of Mohammad Hassan who was having a feud with the Undertaker during the time. He had been beaten down by the Undertaker at the end of the segment.

First WWE Run

When he made his first appearance in WWE in front of the Undertaker he was still not signed with the promotion. He made a number of more appearances in dark matches. One of the early matches of his WWE career was a tag team match where he teamed up with Kofi Kingston to take on the team of Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch. He finally got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with the promotion in February 2007.

Developmental territory

He was assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling which was one of the developmental territories of WWE during the time. After making a number of appearances on the developmental territory of WWE he picked up a major injury that sidelined him from action for a long time. This injury could not let him succeed in WWE anymore on his first run in the promotion and by August 2007 he had been released from the promotion.

Other Major Promotions

After his release from WWE in August 2007, he returned to the independent circuit and started working on various promotions of the independent circuit. He remained active on the independent circuit for nearly decade and he also managed to win multiple top Championships from all over the Indies. He also worked on major promotions like Ring Of Honor and even in TNA Wrestling during the time. He even managed to win the ROH World Television Championship.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Tommaso Ciampa Tommaso Ciampa Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Tommaso Ciampa Height 5’11” Tommaso Ciampa Weight 201 lbs. Relationship Status Married Tommaso Ciampa Net Worth $4 Million Tommaso Ciampa Eye Color Blue Hair Color Bald Wrestling Debut 2005 Mentor Triple H Tommaso Ciampa Signature Moves Argentine Facebuster, High Knee, German Suplex, Neckbreaker Finishing Move(s) Fairy Tale Ending, Willow’s Bell, Psycho Kutter Theme Song / Tommaso Ciampa Song / Tommaso Ciampa Music No One Will Survive Catchphrases *

Tommaso Ciampa Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the net worth of the former two times NXT Champion somewhere around $4 million and reports also suggest that he earns something around $500,000 per year from WWE. He is under contract with WWE and is active on Friday Night Smackdown.

Tommaso Ciampa Family

Ciampa was born on May 8, 1985 in Boston, Massachusetts. He does not like to share much information about his previous life and he prefers to keep things private. There is not enough information available about his previous life. Reports suggest that the former NXT Champion is of Sicilian descent.

Championships and Accomplishments

Ciampa had been quite successful in terms of winning championships in the wrestling world. He is active in wrestling for nearly two decades and he has won championships from major promotions as well as from the indies. He is presently active in the main roster of the WWE but he did not get to win any championships in the main roster of the promotion yet.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Championship (2 times), NXT Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Johnny Gargano, NXT Year-End Award (3 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CBS Sports – Feud of the Year (2018) vs. Johnny Gargano Chaotic Wrestling Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Chaotic Wrestling New England Championship (1 time), Super 8 Tournament (2011) MWF Television Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (2018) vs. Johnny Gargano, Ranked No. 13 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2019 ROH World Television Championship (1 time), March Mayhem Tournament (2012), Sports Illustrated Ranked No. 9 of the top 10 men’s wrestlers in 2018 – tied with Johnny Gargano UPW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Feud of the Year (2018) vs. Johnny Gargano XWA Heavyweight Champion (1 time) Records Two times NXT Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Ciampa is mostly known among the wrestling fans for his time in WWE since 2015. He had been one of the top stars of the NXT during his time. It is not known to a lot of fans that Ciampa had a run in WWE previously and he even had a segment with The Undertaker in an episode of Smackdown in 2005. He played the character of the advocate of Muhammad Hassan and ultimately, he was beaten down by The Undertaker.

Personal Information Table

Tommaso Ciampa Real Name / Full Name Tommaso Whitney Birth Date May 8, 1985 Tommaso Ciampa Age 38 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Boston, Massachusetts Nationality American Hometown Boston, Massachusetts School/College/University No information available yet Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Not known Tommaso Ciampa Ethnicity Sicilian Current Residence Milwaukee, Wisconsin Hobbies No information available yet Tommaso Ciampa Tattoo *

Tommaso Ciampa Movies and TV Shows

Ciampa has been active in the wrestling world since the age of 19 and he always had his preference to find success as a professional wrestler. There is no report on whether the former two times NXT Champion has ever appeared in any movies or television series. But we can expect him to work in movies, television series, or web series in the future.

Tommaso Ciampa Wife

Ciampa is presently married to former WWE star Jessie Ward. They got to know each other from their mutual friend Samoa Joe who is also a famous professional wrestler. Ward wanted to become a professional wrestler during her early career. She even participated in the second season of WWE Tough Enough competition. But she decided to retire in 2004. Ciampa and Ward got married in 2013 and they are living happily in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Success in WWE

Return to WWE

After having a wonderful spell on the independent circuit and top promotions like Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling, Ciampa got the opportunity to make his return to WWE once again in 2015. After returning to the promotion, he was appointed to the NXT which is the current and then developmental territory of WWE. He teamed up with Johnny Gargano after joining NXT.

DIY

Ciampa and Gargano became extremely successful as a tag team in the NXT and together they were famously known as DIY or #DIY. They had been a former NXT Tag Team Champion and they were one of the top tag teams of the NXT of their time. In May 2017, Ciampa shocked the entire world when he betrayed Gargano and they became rivals.

Singles Success

Ciampa mostly worked as a heel after the split of DIY and he earned massive success as a heel in the NXT. He was one of the top stars of the NXT as he was a two times NXT champion. His feud with Johnny Gargano still remains one of the best feuds in NXT history. WWE attempted to reunite DIY a number of times in the NXT but the magic of their first run together was somehow missing.

Main Roster Debut

Ciampa Remained active in the NXT until 2022 and he made his main roster debut in the mentioned year. He had been introduced as a heel in front of the main roster audience. On his debut on the main roster he teamed up with The Miz and he was having an excellent time. But once again he suffered a major injury and it sidelined him from action for a long time.

Main Roster Debut

He made his return to the main roster on late 2023 and for the first time in his WWE career, he had been presented as a babyface. A number of months later he teamed up with Johnny Gargano to form DIY in the main roster for the first time. Together the duo is doing excellent on Friday Night SmackDown. They are regularly challenging for the WWE Tag Team Championship but they are yet to win it on the main roster. We can expect them to win the WWE Tag Team Championship soon.

Iconic Quotes From Tommaso Ciampa

“When ‘In Your House’ became a thing when I was a kid, it was just the coolest ever and people are winning houses… So when NXT is bringing out the old-school graphics, the only thing I’m wondering is if somehow we could have that old ‘In Your House’ set. That’s all just the fan in me.”

“I always tell people, when I was a kid, there was four pay-per-views a year, and everything had three-month builds, and it was just the best thing ever. That’s my wrestling. It was like, if there was a way for it to go back to that, oh my God, I would be so happy. And that’s what NXT has provided.”

“There wasn’t a pinpoint time that it clicked, but I know for sure the end of Ring of Honor I started to realize that I became good at this. But I felt that at Ring of Honor I was type-casted and I couldn’t get out of that and I was asking a lot from them if I can switch my character and have certain opponents.”

“So for a guy like Karrion Kross to set his sights right at the top of the card and want to get right into a big program and make a name for himself and make an impact, I fully get it, it makes sense that the two of us got paired together because I think that, for the fans, it’s one of those match-ups that they just wanted to see.”

“There’s that part of you as a performer that when you’re told you’re gonna be a fan favorite, you think ‘Oh man, I better smile more and be kinder, let the people in more’ I kinda had to fight all those instincts and just be like ‘No, no no, you’re gonna walk at the same pace, do everything with the same cadence, do everything the same.’”

“I was training at Killer Kowalski’s old place, and at that time it was the Chaotic Training Center but now it is the New England Training Academy, but we were kind of the feeding ground. Anytime WWE was in the northeast area that is who they would call. They would call them for extra talent.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa had an excellent run in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE and he had multiple top rivalries with some of the top stars of the NXT. He started his NXT career as a tag team wrestler along with Johnny Gargano and together they had some excellent Tag Team rivalries. The Revival was one of their biggest Tag Team Rivals from the NXT. They also had an amazing rivalry with The Authors of Pain.

Ciampa also had multiple singles rivalries with some of the top stars. The biggest singles arrival of his career has to be his best friend Johnny Gargano. They had a relationship similar to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. They worked as a tag team and won the Tag Team championships together. They also worked as rivals and had some amazing matches together. Presently they are working as a tag team on Friday Night SmackDown.

Tommaso Ciampa Injury

Ciampa had go through multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career and injuries have been a big barrier in front of his success in the wrestling world. One of the latest injuries he suffered was in October 2022 and this injury sidelined him from action for nearly a year. He made his return to action in 2023 and presently he is active in Friday Night Smackdown.

Other Details

Ciampa has appeared in a number of WWE video games as playable characters. The first WWE video game he appeared in was WWE 2K18 which was released in 2017. He was dropped from WWE 2K19 for some unknown reason but he returned in WWE 2K20 and since then he has appeared in every WWE video game. He is also a part of WWE 2K24 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series.

Tommaso Ciampa Salary $500,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Tommaso Ciampa Social Media Accounts

Ciampa is active on Instagram from a verified account. There is an account in Twitter by his name which is not verified, even though it is believed to be his real account. His Twitter account has a total following of 188.6K and his verified Instagram has a total following of 380K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Tommaso Ciampa Twitter, Tommaso Ciampa Instagram.

Tommaso Ciampa Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 3 (42.86%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (57.14%) AAW 11 (68.75%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (31.25%) AIW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) APW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Beyond 7 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (50.00%) CHIKARA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CZW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Dragon Gate USA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) DREAMWAVE 2 (22.22%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (77.78%) DSW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ECWA 7 (70.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (30.00%) EVOLVE 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) GFW 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) House Of Hardcore 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) IWF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Limitless 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 1 (8.33%) 0 (0.00%) 11 (91.67%) NXT 132 (66.00%) 4 (2.00%) 64 (32.00%) OVW 9 (34.62%) 0 (0.00%) 17 (65.38%) PROGRESS 2 (28.57%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (71.43%) PWG 5 (23.81%) 0 (0.00%) 16 (76.19%) RevPro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) ROH 57 (61.96%) 5 (5.43%) 30 (32.61%) ROH/NJPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) ROH/PCW 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) Smash (Canada) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TNA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Wrestling Is… 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleCon 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 61 (58.10%) 1 (0.95%) 43 (40.95%) WXw 2 (18.18%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (81.82%) TOTAL 313 (55.40%) 10 (1.77%) 242 (42.83%)

Tommaso Ciampa Manager

Ciampa has been active in the wrestling world since 2005 but he never got managed by professional manager on a regular basis. But he had been managed by some of his fellow professional wrestler. He had been regularly managed by Johnny Gargano as the duo are famous as a tag team. He has also been managed by The Miz after he made his main roster debut in 2022.

FAQS

Q. When did Tommaso Ciampa start wrestling?

A. Tommaso Ciampa started working in 2005

Q. How tall is Tommaso Ciampa in feet?

A. Tommaso Ciampa is 5’11” tall in feet

Q. Who is Tommaso Ciampa manager?

A. Tommaso Ciampa does not have any manager

Q. What is current Tommaso Ciampa song?

A. Tommaso Ciampa uses the song ‘No One Will Survive’

Q. Who is Tommaso Ciampa mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Tommaso Ciampa father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Tommaso Ciampa girlfriend?

A. Tommaso Ciampa is currently married to retired professional wrestler Jessie Ward.

Q. Who is Tommaso Ciampa brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Tommaso Ciampa worth?

A. Tommaso Ciampa’s net worth is something around $4m

Q. How many times Tommaso Ciampa won the NXT title?

A. Tommaso Ciampa had been a two times NXT Champion