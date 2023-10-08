“Toni Storm Is Doing Some Of The Best Work,” AEW President On Her 2023 Heel Run

After having a disappointing run in the WWE, Toni Storm made her way to All Elite Wrestling owned by Tony Khan and since her arrival, she didn’t have to look back. Already touted as a two-time women’s champion in the company, she’s one of the names who is expected to carry the flag of AEW for years to follow as a cornerstone figure.

Additionally, Toni Storm’s recent work as a heel has been admired by fans and critics. Since picking up bad blood with fellow Outcasts members, Saraya and Ruby Soho, she’s playing the role of a Hollywood persona with tons of tantrums. Per AEW President Tony Khan, the former champion has recently been putting up some great work that needed to be admired.

“I think Toni Storm is doing some of the best work in all of pro wrestling right now. She’s a former Women’s World Champion two times. She’s had a great partnership with Saraya, and really, we saw Saraya have just this beautiful moment at Wembley Stadium,” Tony Khan highly appreciated the female talent under his AEW banner while speaking to Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover.

“I thought it was really cool to have somebody who is one of the biggest wrestling stars in England have that great moment winning the World Title in front of her family, having all her family and friends there at ringside to cheer her on. I think Toni Storm was already hanging on by a very thin thread emotionally, and we’ve seen it’s been very compelling.”

Toni Storm bagged a movie role in the forthcoming Mildred Burke biopic

The Hollywood persona of Toni Storm could soon be seen on the actual silver screen as she has reportedly bagged a film role. The UK native has seemingly landed the role of Clara Mortensen in the forthcoming Mildred Burke biopic ‘Queen Of The Ring’. Dave Meltzer recently reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Charlotte Flair was originally set to appear in the movie as June Byers but that role has since been scrapped due to WWE’s involvement.

At the beginning of the summer of 2023, Toni Storm won the AEW Women’s World Title for the second time in her career at Double or Nothing by defeating Jamie Hayter. She dropped the belt a few weeks ago to Hikaru Shida who entered the biggest AEW event, All In as the reigning champion.

With Saraya winning the belt at All In, Toni Storm picked up a beef with her former Outcasts member. This is the phase that her Hollywood persona unraveled on TV and got universal praise. She won a four-way match to earn a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship from Saraya at the AEW Grand Slam but ultimately came up short of regaining the belt.

