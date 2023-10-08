“I Definitely Feel Like Becky Brought Out The Best In Me,” Tiffany Stratton On WWE Feud With Becky Lynch

WWE women’s roster seems to be in safe hands with the likes of Tiffany Stratton gearing up to run the place for years to follow. Initially debuting with a soft Barbie-kind character on NXT, she went on to redefine herself showing tremendous athletic skills which should elevate her career to the next level in the near future.

Via her WWE NXT Women’s Championship win, Tiffany Stratton has already established herself as one of the top NXT Superstars in the women’s division. Since her debut back in 2021, she improved a lot when it comes to in-ring skills and now it’s being touted that she was always destined for greatness thanks to her dedication to the pro-wrestling sport.

Tiffany Stratton recently had a beef with Becky Lynch

At the Battleground premium live event, Tiffany Stratton won the NXT Women’s Title and had been booked as a strong champion who was supposed to spread her legacy. While approaching that road, she had a sudden encounter with top WWE female talent, Becky Lynch in a program that halted her title run, earlier than expected. But that doesn’t suppress the spirit in the young superstar.

Tiffany Stratton praises her program with Becky Lynch on NXT

Many people doubted whether booking a future star like Tiffany Stratton against a veteran Becky Lynch was appropriate or not as the feud halted the former’s maiden title run in just her third overall title defense. While speaking to the spreader of Tiffy-time she addressed the speculations by noting that the program simply elevated her skill sets.

“No, not even in the slightest. I feel like even being in the same ring with Becky Lynch just immediately makes my stock go up. I definitely feel like Becky brought out the best in me in that match. And even though I lost the title, I feel like I did not come out with a loss. Like I feel like I gained so much from that one match, even though I lost,” Tiffany Stratton reflected utter confidence.

“She’s always trying to help out the younger talent. She wants the best for everybody there. And you can definitely tell that for sure.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

On the evening of the 2023 edition of WWE NXT Battleground, Tiffany Stratton reached the biggest milestone of her young career. In a face-off with Lyra Valkyria for the first time in a singles match the Buff Barbie Doll emerged to become the NXT Women’s Champion. Then she lost the title to Becky Lynch on the September 12 episode of NXT.