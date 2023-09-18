Triple H: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Triple H is a retired American Professional wrestler who worked mostly in WWE throughout his career. Currently, he works in WWE as the Chief Content Officer of the promotion. He was one of the biggest names of WWE during his time and he has also been a 14 times former WWE World Champion.

Triple H Height, Weight, Age & More:

Triple H had a billed height of 6’4″ in WWE and he weighs 255 lbs. He was born on July 27, 1969 and currently he is 54 year old. He worked in WWE throughout the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era. He was also a big attraction of WWE during the PG Era of the promotion as well.

Triple H Early Life

Triple H is the son of Patricia Levesque and Paul Levesque Sr. and he was born on July 27, 1969. Nashua, New Hampshire is the place where Triple H born. During his younger days, he loved playing baseball and basketball and he also participated in body building competitions after his higher studies.

Who is Triple H

Triple H was one of the biggest stars of WWE during his time and he has worked in the promotion as an active wrestler for over two decades. He had been a 14 times WWE World Champion. Apart from the World title he has won other multiple prestigious championships in WWE. Currently he is working as the Chief Content Officer of WWE.

Triple H WWE Debut

He made his WWE debut back in 1995 under the new ring name of Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Upon making his WWE debut, he played the character of a Connecticut Blueblood. He had a short three minutes match against a local jobber and earned an easy victory by pinning him after a Face First move which was pretty similar to Diamond Cutter.

Professional Wrestling Career

Wrestling Debut – WCW

Levesque started his training for professional wrestling in 1990 and he made his debut back in 1992. In 1994 he got a big call from WCW and he started working under a new ring name called Terra Risin’. He was playing the character of a heel. He worked as a tag team with Lord Steven Regal and when he requested to get promoted on to a singles wrestler he was denied and he decided to leave WCW.

Debut in WWE – Hunter Hearst helmsley

In 1995 he arrived in WWE under a new character called Hunter Hearst Helmsley. This time he got to play a singles character, something that he was looking for in WCW. Here also he was playing a villainous character. He was having a very good run in his early days in WWE as he kept on winning his matches.

The MSG Incident and Consequences

WWE always had big plans for him and it was pretty much certain that he would be pushed to the main event level soon. But one simple mistake made his early life pretty miserable. In early 1996, when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were about to leave WWE, they hugged each other with Hunter and Shawn Michaels among the proud of Madison Square Garden.

They were actually a backstage group called Kliq and it never came in front of the public until this incident. It was not supposed to happen since Michaels and Hunter were heels as Hall and Nash were babyfaces. WWE always maintained their kayfabe pretty strongly. After the Madison Square Garden incident, only Hunter was punished. Hall and Nash were already leaving and Michaels was a big star.

Hunter had to face the consequences of his mistakes. It is said that he was supposed to win the King of the Ring tournament but he was not given this push due to the infamous MSG incident. Stone Cold Steve Austin won the King of the Ring 1996. At this point It was looking like he might not be getting the main event push ever.

King of the Ring 1997 – D Generation X

But with excellent work, he regained his main event push once again as he got to win the King of the Ring tournament of 1997 and he earned a decent mid card push in the following days. Slowly Hunter Hearst Helmsley was becoming Triple H. He formed a heel faction with Shawn Michaels and Chyna during the time and together they were famously known as D Generation X.

After Shawn Michaels announced his first retirement, Hunter started to lead DX and when they started a feud with Nation of Domination, they turned babyface. It was also the early beginning of the epic Triple H vs The Rock feud. The Attitude Era was at its peak and WWE was promoting new main event stars. Hunter was one of those rising main event stars.

Rise of Triple H

Stone Cold Steve Austin was already a top star, by the end of 1998 The Rock was also a potential top star. But they did not rush into anything with Hunter and in August 1999 he won his worst WWE World Championship. By this time he turned heel once again and WWE understood that Hunter was more fun to watch as a villain.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Triple H Finn Balor Nick Names The Game, The King of Kings, The Cerebral Assassin Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Finn Balor Height 6’4” Finn Balor Weight 255 lbs. Relationship Status Married Finn Balor Net Worth $170 Million Finn Balor Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1992 Mentor * Finn Balor Signature Moves Spinebuster, Pendulum backbreaker, Running Neckbreaker, Jumping knee drop, High knee strike, Figure-four leglock Finishing Move(s) Pedigree Theme Song / Finn Balor Song / Finn Balor Music The Game, The King of Kings Catchphrases I Am The Game, And I’m That Damn Good

Triple H Net Worth & Salary

Triple H is definitely one of the richest stars and no active wrestler in WWE is richer than him at this moment. According to reports from Sportskeeda, his current net worth stands somewhere around a stunning figure of $170 million. He earns something around $16 Million for the role of Chief Content Officer.

Triple H Family

Triple H is married to WWE legend Stephanie McMahon who is also the daughter of Vince McMahon. Together, they have three children; Aurora Rose Levesque, Murphy Claire Levesque, and Vaughn Evelyn Levesque. The family currently lives in Weston, Connecticut and Triple H house reportedly costs $30 million.

Championships and Accomplishments

Triple H has won multiple top championships mostly from WWE. He worked outside of WWE during his early career but he earned most of his success from WWE. He had been a fourteen times WWE World champion. He has also won other big accomplishments, he has also been a two times Royal Rumble winner.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF/WWE Championship (9 times), World Heavyweight Championship (5 times), WWF/WWE Intercontinental Championship (5 times), WWF European Championship (2 times), WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Shawn Michaels, WWF World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Stone Cold Steve Austin (1) and Shawn Michaels (1), King of the Ring (1997), Royal Rumble (2002, 2016), Road to WrestleMania Tournament (2006), Seventh Triple Crown Champion, Second Grand Slam Champion, Slammy Award (3 times), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2019) – as a member of D-Generation X Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – Wrestler of the Decade (2010), CBS Sports – Worst Angle of the Year (2018) with Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker and Kane, IWF Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (2000) vs. Kurt Angle, Feud of the Year (2004) vs. Chris Benoit, Feud of the Year (2009) vs. Randy Orton, Feud of the Year (2013) vs. Daniel Bryan – as a member of The Authority, Match of the Year (2004) vs. Chris Benoit and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XX, Match of the Year (2012) vs. The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania XXVIII, Most Hated Wrestler of the Decade (2000–2009), Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2003–2005), Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2013) – as a member of The Authority, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2014) – with Stephanie McMahon, Wrestler of the Decade (2000–2009), Wrestler of the Year (2008), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2000 and 2009, Ranked No. 139 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003, Best Booker (2015) with Ryan Ward, Feud of the Year (2000) vs. Mick Foley, Feud of the Year (2004) vs. Chris Benoit and Shawn Michaels, Feud of the Year (2005) vs. Batista, Wrestler of the Year (2000), Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic (2002) Accusing Kane of murder and necrophilia (Katie Vick), Most Overrated (2002–2004, 2009), Readers’ Least Favorite Wrestler (2002, 2003), Worst Feud of the Year (2002) vs. Kane, Worst Feud of the Year (2006) with Shawn Michaels vs. Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon, Worst Feud of the Year (2011) vs. Kevin Nash, Worst Feud of the Year (2013) – as member of The Authority vs. Big Show, Worst Worked Match of the Year (2003) vs. Scott Steiner at Royal Rumble, Worst Worked Match of the Year (2008) vs. Edge and Vladimir Kozlov at Survivor Series, Worst Match of the Year (2018) with Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2005) Records Fourteen times WWE World Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Triple H currently lives in Weston, Connecticut along with his family; his wife Stephanie McMahon who is a WWE legend, and their three daughters. Reports suggest that they currently live in a luxurious mansion which costs $30 million according to reports from The Sun.

Triple H cars – The current WWE Chief Content Officer owns five cars in total; a Cadillac Escalade worth $76,600, Mercedes-Benz SL550 worth $112,300, BMW 760 LI M Sports worth $160,000, Lamborghini Huracan worth $215,000, and the most expensive car he has is a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth $460,000.

Personal Information Table

Triple H Real Name / Full Name Paul Michael Levesque Birth Date July 27, 1969 Triple H Age 54 Relationship Status Married Triple H Zodiac Sign Leo Triple H Birthplace Nashua, New Hampshire Triple H Nationality American Triple H Hometown Nashua, New Hampshire School/College/University Nashua High School Educational Qualification Graduate Triple H Religion Christianity Triple H Ethnicity White Current Residence Weston, Connecticut Triple H Hobbies Watching Basketball & American Football Triple H Tattoo None

Triple H Movies and TV Shows

Triple H never considered acting as a potential career as his main focus always remained wrestling. But he did act in some major movies. His first movie was Blade: Trinity and he also featured on the lead roles of some movies produced by WWE Studios. He also appeared in multiple television series.

Triple H Wife

Triple H married Vince McMahon’s daughter Stephanie McMahon who definitely is a legend of WWE. She appeared on non wrestling roles in WWE at first such as the manager of Triple H, but later, she started wrestling herself and she had been a former WWE Women’s Champion. Together, they live in Weston, Connecticut with their three daughters.

Main Event Success

Main Eventing WrestleMania 2000

Triple H became one of the top stars of WWE during the Attitude Era and he maintained his position excellently. He Walked in as the WWE World champion at WrestleMania 2000 and it was also on the main event of the show. He walked out of the event as the champion. Overall he was doing a tremendous job.

Babyface Turn

He turned babyface in late 2001 after his wife Stephanie McMahon turned on him and sided with Chris Jericho. He went on to win the Royal Rumble match of 2002 and challenged Chris Jericho for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania X8. He won the match and the title in this event.

Return to Heel Character – Feud with Shawn Michaels

But soon after this event he turned heel again when he started in new feud with Shawn Michaels. Meanwhile, WWE introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship after the first brand split and Hunter became the first World Heavyweight Champion. He remained the face of Monday Night RAW for nearly 3 years.

Evolution

He always moved along the World Heavyweight title and in history we call it the reign of terror. He kept on carrying the World Heavyweight Championship every now and then until WrestleMania 21 where he was finally dethroned by Batista. During the time he also led a faction named Evolution and it was the biggest attraction of Monday Night RAW. It ended by WrestleMania 21.

Further Success

The Evolution might have been over but Triple H was not out of the world title picture. Once again he featured on the main event of WrestleMania 22 and this time it was with John Cena for the WWE Championship. However, he failed to beat John Cena for the title. He featured in the world title picture at Wrestlemania 24 again and this time in a triple threat match with John Cena and Randy Orton.

After featuring on various storylines throughout the years, he started focusing on lifting talents. He also produced to amazing matches with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 27 and WrestleMania 28. In 2013 he began a new authority storyline with Daniel Bryan where he provided an excellent boost to Bryan. Next up he went on to lift Roman Reigns and he did it perfectly.

Recent Days

Right now he is retired from in ring action and he is playing the role of the Chief Content Officer of WWE. After Vince McMahon announced his retirement last year, Hunter is controlling the creative department of the promotion. He does not want to go back into the ring anymore in spite of the fact many wrestlers like AJ Styles wanted him to return. We can expect him to get inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame soon.

Iconic Quotes From Triple H

“Can you do inter-gender matches? Ronda Rousey and our match at Wrestlemania – sure, it can be done. Women don’t need a man in their match to steal the show. They just need an equal platform and opportunity, and if the women have it, they will work just as hard, if not harder, than anybody else to steal that show.”

“As far as the talent goes, when you see somebody who’s really hungry and talented and has a bright future, you are willing to allow them to spread their wings and try things. And sometimes they are going to make mistakes, and you’re going to have to reel them in and control them. And if it gets too bad, you have to really step in.”

“It’s hard to find trainers to train, coaches to coach. Just because someone was great in the business doesn’t mean they can teach someone else how to be great in the business; and just because someone wasn’t great in the business, doesn’t mean they can’t teach somebody. I used to be a firm believer in the other.”

“I hate to say the future is with NXT, because it’s now: they’re global stars which you’re going to see, the Shayna Baszlers, and then you’re going to see the forever, the next generation of superstars of the people competing and the finals of the Mae Young Classic, and to me, that represents everything from the evolvement of Trish Stratus and Lita.”

“Mike Tyson was probably – positively or negatively – the most recognizable face on the planet: the ‘baddest man on the planet.’ And you had our new resident baddest man on the planet, Stone Cold Steve Austin, whom fans were just gravitating to in a way they’d never done before, walking out and flipping off Mike Tyson.”

“Getting ready to wrestle is like getting ready for a car crash. Getting ready to work with Brock Lesnar is like knowing you’re going to get hit by a bus and the bus is going to back over you. If I’m going to work ‘WrestleMania,’ 16 weeks out I have to start training like I’m Mayweather getting ready for a fight.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Triple H

Triple H add many feuds throughout his careers and some of them left big impact. One of the best feuds he had was against his real life best friend Shawn Michaels. It started in 2002 and it continued for nearly two years. Hunter ultimately won the feud and it was a big boost for his future career. It ended inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood 2004 with a victory for Hunter.

Among other rivalries, The Rock was another big rival of him and the duo net each other during the early days of both of their careers. It benefitted both of them. Stone Cold Steve Austin was also a big rival of Triple H. Among the other rivals, John Cena, Randy Orton, and the Undertaker were also some of the biggest names who featured as his rivals time to time.

Triple H Injury

Hunter went through multiple injuries throughout his career but his knee had been a big issue. He suffered multiple injuries and they have kept him away from action for months. No injury could cause any serious harm to his career. Right now he is retired from in ring action and it does not look like he would ever return to the ring once again.

Other Details

Triple H entered the world of bodybuilding at a very young age of 14. He worked as a bodybuilder even after his graduation. He always wanted to look like a professional wrestler and he won 1988 Mr. Teenage New Hampshire competition at the age of 19. He also played Basketball and Baseball.

Triple H Salary $16m Brand Endorsements KFC, 7-Eleven, and Coca-Cola Sponsors Enfield Town F.C. Charity Connor’s Cure and others

Social Media Accounts

Triple H is active on both Twitter and Instagram with his verified account. His verified account of Twitter has a total of 7.8 million followers and his verified Instagram account has a total followers of 6.9 million people. To stay connected with him, clink on these links; Triple H Twitter, Triple H Instagram.

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % OVW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WCW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WWE 231 (55.40%) 31 (7.43%) 155 (37.17%) WWF 248 (45.84%) 43 (7.95%) 250 (46.21%) TOTAL 481 (50.00%) 74 (7.69%) 407 (42.31%)

Triple H Manager

Hunter had many managers throughout his career. On his early days, Chyna what’s the most important manager he had and she did an excellent job. He is real life wife Stephanie McMahon later worked as his manager and after he started leading Evolution, the Nature Boy Ric Flair did an amazing job as his manager. His career was greatly influenced by his managers.

FAQS

Q. When did Triple H start wrestling?

A. Triple H started working in 1992

Q. How tall Triple H in feet?

A. Triple H is 6’4” tall in feet

Q. Who is Triple H manager?

A. Triple H had many managers throughout the time, Chyna, Stephanie McMahon, and Ric Flair are to name a few

Q. What is current Triple H song?

A. Triple H uses two songs ‘The Game’ and ‘The King of Kings’

Q. Who is Triple H mother?

A. Triple H’s mother was Patricia Levesque

Q. Who is Triple H father?

A. Triple H's father was Paul Levesque Sr.

Q. Who is currently Triple H girlfriend?

A. Triple H is currently married to WWE legend Stephanie McMahon

Q. Who is Triple H brother?

No information available

Q. How much is Triple H worth?

Triple H’s net worth is something around $170m

Q. How many times Triple H won the WWE World title?

Triple H had been a fourteen times WWE World Champion

Q. How many Triple H won the Royal Rumble match?

Triple H won two Royal Rumble matches (2002 and 2016)

Q. When did Triple H win his first WWE World title?

Triple H won his first World title in an episode of RAW in 1999.

Q. Which was the first WrestleMania Triple H main evented?

The first WrestleMania Triple H main evented was WrestleMania 2000