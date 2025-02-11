Qualifying for the annual Elimination Chamber matchup, Liv Morgan from WWE Raw is getting a chance to go back to the women’s championship picture. She also got a chance to possibly enter the women’s tag team title picture, this week. Not only did that opportunity vanquished but also she ended up picking up an injury.

In the opening match of the February 10 episode of WWE Raw that aired from Nashville, Tennessee, IYO SKY and the returning Dakota Kai defeated Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez in the opening match of the night. Despite coming up short, Liv put up quite a fight against the Damage CTRL members after getting busted open in the match which saw her profusely bleeding from the side of her head.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan possibly bled after a stiff knee strike

The exact moment when Morgan got cut in the head wasn’t clear, but there was a moment when she appeared to have taken a stiff knee strike to the head. It was shortly afterward that she could be seen with blood covering one side of her face. Showing tremendous resiliency, Morgan carried on with the match on WWE Raw.

The two teams continued to trade flurries of offense, with Liv turning out to be the one to get pinned in the bout. It was SKY who hit a double stomp on her stomach and quickly followed up with her pendant Over The Moonsault to score the pinfall win on WWE Raw in the bout.

nahhh, give liv morgan her 10’s for getting busted open & still finishing the match. not only is she a true badass but she’s an incredible WRESTLER. pic.twitter.com/Q0WknmW8V7 — 𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 ♱ (@4beltzmone) February 11, 2025

IYO SKY & Dakota Kai defeat Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez in an amazing match. That was one of the better women’s tag team matches in recent memory. Every woman killed it, and the crowd was fully invested. You love to see IYO & Kai getting the W. 👏 #WWERaw | #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ajijO44U3M — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) February 11, 2025

For weeks now, IYO SKY claimed that she’d be coming after Rhea Ripley and her title. As the same pledge continued, Ripley then confronted SKY after the latter’s win over Morgan and confirmed that the two would go one-on-one for the women’s world championship on the March 3 episode of WWE Raw that serves as the post-Elimination Chamber episode, as well.

As for Liv Morgan, there’s no confirmed update on whether she’d be going through any serious consequences upon getting busted open on WWE Raw. She is already scheduled to face Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and two other women in the women’s Elimination Chamber match at the titular premium live event on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.