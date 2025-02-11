Jey Uso will essentially be main-eventing Wrestlemania 41 upon winning the 2025 Royal Rumble men’s division match, and he will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the show set for mid-April, as announced on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

In the opening segment of the February 10 episode of WWE Raw, 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso kicked things off and was Yeet-ing with the fans. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther then suddenly came out and attacked him from behind before laying him out with a powerbomb. This came as Jey previously intended to face Gunther at Wrestlemania 41 last week.

After the attack, Gunther left the scene as he was escorted away by the referees and officials, but as he headed to the entrance stage, Uso took the microphone in the ring. The 2025 Royal Rumble winner then stated that he was choosing Gunther as his WrestleMania 41 opponent. Uso then sort of sought revenge on Gunther’s beatdown by hitting a suicide dive to the champion.

Gunther has been in possession of the WWE World Heavyweight title since defeating Damian Priest for the belt at SummerSlam last August. It was a weekend prior that Uso won the annual men’s Royal Rumble match which granted him a shot at the champion of his choosing at WrestleMania 41.

The final sequence of the men’s Royal Rumble 2025 match saw Cena clotheslining Logan Paul over the top rope and squaring off with Jey. After a back-and-forth between the two, Jey escaped an AA attempt and pushed Cena off the ring apron to win the match. In the post-Rumble press conference, Jey wanted to go after Gunther’s title at Wrestlemania 41, especially after coming up short against The Ring General at Saturday Night’s Main Event in January.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (TBA)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (TBA)