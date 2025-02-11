A match that’s been touted to be on the Wrestlemania 41 match card, has now been placed into a WWE Raw episode set to air within three weeks. IYO SKY is unhappy with how she was robbed of a title match opportunity, last week with the champion herself costing the same. With the title match pledge continuing, she will get a title shot on the red brand.

On the latest episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, it was announced that IYO SKY will face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship. This match will take place in three weeks in Buffalo, New York, on March 3 on the red brand episode of Raw, following the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Toronto, Canada, on March 1.

On the February 3 episode of Monday Night Raw, IYO SKY told Rhea Ripley backstage that she’ll win the Elimination Chamber 2025 match and go on to face her at WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan attacked IYO from behind. Ripley scared her away, but then Raquel Rodriguez pounced on her with a cheap shot.

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley previously cost IYO SKY a title match opportunity

Then, later the night on WWE Raw, Liv Morgan defeated IYO SKY via DQ to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match after Rhea Ripley interfered in the match and punched Liv to cause the disqualification. Ripley was seemingly apologetic after the loss, with SKY not being happy.

In recent weeks, SKY has been vocal about coming after Ripley and also the Women’s World title and she was livid after missing the Chamber match opportunity. As WWE Raw aired this week, SKY and the returning Dakota Kai defeated Morgan & Rodriguez in a tag team match. Later, in a backstage segment, Ripley informed SKY that she would eventually receive the title match within three weeks.

Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (c) to win the Women’s World Championship on the WWE Raw Netflix debut episode on January 6. Earlier reports affirmed that Ripley was one of the four names that WWE shortlisted to be on the Wrestlemania 41 card, and henceforth, the title change happened on the historic Netflix premiere episode.