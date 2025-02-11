Following Royal Rumble, the men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 matchup is also turning out to be an all-star edition. Upon entry of multiple former world champions, a mainstream name has now made his way into the bout that will eventually decide one of the main-event title matches of Wrestlemania 41.

In the main event of this week’s episode of WWE Raw, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match. Rey was in command of the match upon hitting the 619 on Paul as he quickly went for the Frogsplash. Logan countered by upping his knees & delivering a titanium punch, and followed up with a brand new finisher on the Hall of Famer for the win.

WWE Raw: Final Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Set For February 17 Episode

Before this bout went down on Raw, CM Punk vowed to win the Elimination Chamber 2025 match as he has never felt more confident in his entire life. Punk also threatened to beat the living crap out of Cena during the match and that WrestleMania 41 belongs to him. Logan Paul then confronted Punk and bragged about eliminating Punk from the Men’s Royal Rumble. Punk finished the segment by saying that if Logan is lucky enough to get past Rey, then he’d be going to put him to sleep in Toronto.

“My Top Just Had To Fall Off,” Lyra Valkyria On Wardrobe Malfunction At WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Also on Raw, Bayley defeated Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 Match. Valkyria went for an inside cradle in the match, but the veteran Bayley then transitioned into one of her own to hold the mid-card champion for the three count. Bayley will compete against Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and two other women in the gimmick match.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event takes place at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which is the first WWE Network Specials outside the United States territory this year. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. 2 TBD

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a women’s title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. 2 TBD