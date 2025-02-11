Full lineups for the annual Elimination Chamber premium live event will be finalized on the upcoming episode of WWE Raw. Following this week’s episode of Smackdown, the final set of qualifiers has been reserved for next week’s red brand episode scheduled from North Carolina.

In the final men’s division qualifying match, Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor on next week’s show. The two had a confrontation on this week’s WWE Raw in a promo segment to confirm the match. Although, it was already revealed last week that the two will be battling in two weeks.

Four spots are already filled in the six-man Elimination Chamber match, with John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul entering the fray. This week on WWE Raw, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to qualify for the gimmick match as the fourth one. The fifth entrant will be determined on SmackDown via a triple threat qualifier featuring Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman.

Over on WWE Raw, Jey Uso picked Gunther for his WrestleMania 41 match over the world heavyweight championship. That being said, it’s now confirmed that the winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber match will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the show of shows.

For the final women’s qualifier, Roxanne Perez will battle Raquel Rodriguez on next week’s WWE Raw. Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley have already qualified for the Chamber match, with Bayley being the latest entry to the fray by defeating women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria last night. The fifth spot will be determined on this week’s SmackDown in a Chelsea Green vs. Naomi qualifying match.

Apart from the qualifiers, AJ Styles will also be in action on WWE Raw, competing in his first singles bout since returning at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Dominik and Carlito attacked Styles, last night but Styles laid both of them out. He later demanded a match against Dominik and the general manager Adam Pearce granted it.

WWE Raw February 17 episode match card

The WWE Raw February 17 episode will be the second last one before the 2025 annual Elimination Chamber premium live event from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and it’s coming up with the currently confirmed match card,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

– Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

– Penta vs. Pete Dunne