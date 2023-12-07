Update On Bryan Danielson Following Injury Scare On Collision Tapings

Bryan Danielson and his injuries are one of the most discussed topics of recent times from the AEW programming. He was retired in the first place for multiple years for a neck concussion before returning to action on WWE TV. Then he came to All Elite Wrestling to enjoy a fresh set of matches but injuries didn’t allow his road to be that easy, especially for the past few months. He has just come back from an injury while another scare broke around him coming out of the latest tapings of Collision.

Bryan Danielson is currently dealing with a broken orbital bone, which he suffered during his match with Andrade El Idolo a while ago. This was supposed to keep him out of action for several months but he’s back in wrestling in no time and he’s been wrestling continuously, ever since.

The tapings for the December 9th episode of AEW Collision Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo in a rematch where he again had an injury scare after suffering a brutal cut above the eye. Thankfully though, it appears that the injury isn’t that serious and it won’t be keeping him out of action.

Bryan Danielson was part of a kayfabe angle on Collision

Fightful Select reports that Bryan Danielson has not been injured again and that the happenings with Andrade during the Collision taping were just part of a kayfabe angle. A vignette was thereby promoted on Dynamite to hype up that particular match which will air, this Saturday. Apart from the above-said match, Danielson vs. Andrade, a Continental Classic match between Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston, and Kenny Omega vs. Ethan Page have also been announced for the show.

With his battered and bruised body, Bryan Danielson is seemingly in no position to wrestle on a full-time schedule. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, it was noted by multiple sources that the former champion will move into a part-time in-ring schedule starting next year. Essentially, he will be seen as a special attraction for the AEW from 2024 onward.

“But the announcement is open to some interpretation. Multiple people close to the situation confirmed with Sports Illustrated that Danielson will be stepping away from wrestling full-time in the next year, yet may remain a special attraction for AEW.”