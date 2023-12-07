AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Suffers First Pinfall Loss On December 6 Episode

All eyes were on this week’s AEW Dynamite which returned to Montreal, Canada with two of the country-natives main-eventing the show. It was Adam Copeland competing with his former best friend Christian Cage in a singles competition for the first time in 13 years. In the end, it was Cage who stood tall after a shocking betrayal.

In the main event of the December 6 episode of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage (c) defeated “Edge” Adam Copeland to retain the TNT Championship. At one point in the match, both wrestlers went for the momentum spear move and clashed with each other to go down in the middle of the ring. This was when Nick Wayne’s mother came out to the ring and took her the TNT Title belt in his hand.

Stunning the fans, she hit Copeland with the TNT Title in the face when the referee was knocked out. Cage then gave the final nail in the coffin by planting Copeland with the Kill Switch finisher and then pinning him 1-2-3 to retain his title. Thus, this week’s AEW Dynamite marked Copeland’s first loss in AEW. His overall record in All Elite Wrestling now stands at 3-1.

AEW Dynamite: Shayna Wayne took revenge on Adam Copeland

When it comes to Montreal, you can’t think beyond a scre*job, and Shayna Wayne, mother of Nick Wayne just ensured it by turning on Copeland. For weeks now, she shared a tense relationship with both Cage and Copeland. After making her disdain clear for Cage’s stable, she made some bad blood with the self-proclaimed Patriarchy.

Last week on the November 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, she was about to receive a Con-Chair-To from Cage and his disciple Luchasauras if not it was for Copeland who made the save. To teach her son a lesson, Copeland also delivered a Con-Chair-To on Nick Wayne but her mother wasn’t happy with the move and she did come back to hunt down his attacker.

The moment Adam Copeland signed with AEW, a match between him and Christian Cage seemed evident and it also reflected on the storylines. The way their first match ended, it seems that the feud will continue on AEW Dynamite to produce a rematch, down the road.

