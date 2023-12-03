AEW All In 2024: Top Superstar’s Final Match Indicated By Tony Khan

AEW All In 2024 will return to the Wembley Stadium in London, England, next year with another power-packed show for a second consecutive year. The first poster of the PPV has been released by All Elite Wrestling which has some top superstars on board. Additionally, the latest reports suggest that another top star could be wrestling his final match on that night.

Bryan Danielson is that concerned person who has already declared that next year in AEW will mark the final stint of his two-decade-long full-time wrestling. While a part-time stint could still continue for one of the best technical wrestlers in the world, the pivotal role on the AEW roster could be coming to an end.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update From This Week’s Collision

AEW President Tony Khan recently teased that the AEW All In 2024 event in August 2024 as one of the last times that we would the American Dragon in an AEW ring.

“Bryan and I made an agreement three years to the week before AEW All In 2024,” Khan told the Athletic in a conversation, “The agreement was Bryan would wrestle [full-time] for three years.”

AEW Revolution 2024 Date And Location Announced By Sting And Ric Flair

Tony Khan trying to make Bryan Danielson stay after AEW All In 2024

Khan also admitted that he has been trying to make Danielson agree to stay even after the event and he will continue to be with the AEW brand “in spirit” by making sporadic appearances for the promotion after his full-time retirement. Khan further confirmed that Danielson’s full-time run will definitely end in 2024. Danielson, then took to his social media platform that AEW All In 2024 could indeed be the last time that he could get the chance to wrestle in the UK altogether.

This might be my last chance to wrestle in the UK, and I can’t wait for All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) to return to @wembleystadium in 2024 over the Bank Holiday on Sunday 25th August, #AEWAllIn London. Tickets are on sale now from £30!

🎟 https://t.co/qUisVC09jG pic.twitter.com/iUN2STdk2M — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) December 1, 2023

There are still months to follow until we reach AEW All In 2024, next summer. For the time being, Bryan Danielson returned to action to face Eddie Kingston in the third match of this week’s Collision which also served as the main event of the show. This was Danielson’s first in-ring outing since suffering an orbital bone injury in October. Plus, he also wrestled the match wearing a patch over both his eyes. Kingston went after Danielson’s injured eye but he was hit back with a running knee to secure the victory and earn the three points.