AEW All In 2024: Top Superstar’s Final Match Indicated By Tony Khan

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

AEW All In 2024: Top Superstar’s Final Match Indicated By Tony Khan

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM

AEW All In 2024: Top Superstar’s Final Match Indicated By Tony Khan

AEW All In 2024 will return to the Wembley Stadium in London, England, next year with another power-packed show for a second consecutive year. The first poster of the PPV has been released by All Elite Wrestling which has some top superstars on board. Additionally, the latest reports suggest that another top star could be wrestling his final match on that night.

Bryan Danielson is that concerned person who has already declared that next year in AEW will mark the final stint of his two-decade-long full-time wrestling. While a part-time stint could still continue for one of the best technical wrestlers in the world, the pivotal role on the AEW roster could be coming to an end.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update From This Week’s Collision

AEW President Tony Khan recently teased that the AEW All In 2024 event in August 2024 as one of the last times that we would the American Dragon in an AEW ring.

“Bryan and I made an agreement three years to the week before AEW All In 2024,” Khan told the Athletic in a conversation, “The agreement was Bryan would wrestle [full-time] for three years.”

AEW Revolution 2024 Date And Location Announced By Sting And Ric Flair

Tony Khan trying to make Bryan Danielson stay after AEW All In 2024

Khan also admitted that he has been trying to make Danielson agree to stay even after the event and he will continue to be with the AEW brand “in spirit” by making sporadic appearances for the promotion after his full-time retirement. Khan further confirmed that Danielson’s full-time run will definitely end in 2024. Danielson, then took to his social media platform that AEW All In 2024 could indeed be the last time that he could get the chance to wrestle in the UK altogether.

There are still months to follow until we reach AEW All In 2024, next summer. For the time being, Bryan Danielson returned to action to face Eddie Kingston in the third match of this week’s Collision which also served as the main event of the show. This was Danielson’s first in-ring outing since suffering an orbital bone injury in October. Plus, he also wrestled the match wearing a patch over both his eyes. Kingston went after Danielson’s injured eye but he was hit back with a running knee to secure the victory and earn the three points.

Tagged:

AEW

AEW All In

All Elite Wrestling

Bryan Danielson

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Related Article
AEW All In 2024: Top Superstar’s Final Match Indicated By Tony Khan
AEW All In 2024: Top Superstar’s Final Match Indicated By Tony Khan

Dec 3, 2023, 10:39 AM

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update From This Week’s Collision
AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update From This Week’s Collision

Dec 3, 2023, 10:35 AM

“I Love Toni Storm, She’s An Absolute Angel,” Saraya On Her Ex Outcasts Cohort In AEW
“I Love Toni Storm, She’s An Absolute Angel,” Saraya On Her Ex Outcasts Cohort In AEW

Dec 1, 2023, 6:55 PM

Tay Melo And Sammy Guevera’s AEW In-Ring Future After Becoming Parents
Tay Melo And Sammy Guevera’s AEW In-Ring Future After Becoming Parents

Dec 1, 2023, 1:35 PM

CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: WWE Hopeful About The Dream Match
CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: WWE Hopeful About The Dream Match

Dec 1, 2023, 1:29 PM

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland, Women’s Title Match And More Set For December 6 Episode
AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland, Women’s Title Match And More Set For December 6 Episode

Nov 30, 2023, 11:28 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy