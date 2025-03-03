We woke up in a whole new professional wrestling landscape after Elimination Chamber 2025 where even John Cena is heel. With many believing this one to be perhaps the most shocking incident of the circuit, more news keeps on coming about WWE planning the unimaginable as we go through the Road to Wrestlemania 41 in the coming few weeks.

Reports now suggest that John Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber was a closely guarded secret. Reports heading into the show suggested that originally The Rock and Cody Rhodes’ segment was slotted midway through the PLE but WWE always had it planned by the end of the main event. However, they listed it earlier to avoid any kind of leaks.

Fightful Select further revealed that John Cena’s heel turn was kept under wraps, with only The Rock, Brian Gewirtz, and Triple H being aware of it. Most in the WWE were blindsided by the turn of events that unfolded at the PLE. Additionally, the Elimination Chamber promotional poster featuring The Rock and Travis Scott was reportedly done to foreshadow things to occur.

The Rock commented on John Cena’s shocking heel-turn

Following Elimination Chamber, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes will now take place in a completely new dimension. As for The Rock, his WrestleMania 41 role isn’t confirmed, but WWE expects his involvement given the entire heel-turn storyline happened under his supervision.

On the Elimination Chamber post-show, The Rock stated the following to John Cena after the heel turn and the two are seemingly on the same page, moving on from their past animosities,

“I told him as he left, by the way, he flew in today, this morning, from Budapest, he’s flying out right now to Africa to continue (filming his movie), so that’s a level of commitment. And I told him as he left, I said, we say two things in our wrestling vernacular. He said, ‘Hey, thank you for the house’, and I said, ‘I’m proud of you’. It’s a big deal.”

John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins was the lineup for this year’s Men’s Elimination Chamber matchup. The former Cenation Leader won the bout to confirm the Wrestlemania headliner with Cody Rhodes with the WWE Championship hanging in the balance.