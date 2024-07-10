Rhea Ripley is back in the scene on Raw much to the delight of the WWE Universe while her beloved Dominik Mysterio and current love interest Liv Morgan weren’t that much thrilled about this. The love triangle saga is expected to unfold on Monday Night Raw over the next several weeks, leading up to Summerslam and we now have an update on the storyline situation.

Rhea Ripley’s WWE return happened after the main event of Raw, Dominik Mysterio and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeated The LWO (Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega). After a double-619 on Dominik, Morgan interfered to stop their momentums as she sent Vega slamming into the ring post and then threw a chair into the ring to distract the referee. A cheap shot to Rey ensured that Dominik picked up the win with a Frog Splash.

Update On John Cena’s 17th World Title Run During WWE Retirement Tour

Once the match was over, Dominik hugged Morgan who further responded by jumping into Dom’s arms as the duo fell into the mat in a compromising position. This is when Rhea Ripley’s music hit the Canadian Tier Center in Ottawa, Canada to send the fans into a frenzy. She went right after Morgan who chose to escape the scene through the crowd.

WWE’s Giulia Cleared For In-Ring Competition Ahead Of July 13 Marigold Event

Rhea Ripley is listed as a babyface on the WWE Raw roster

According to the updates from PWInsider, all the other members of Rhea Ripley’s faction, Judgment Day, are currently listed as heels while she is now listed as a babyface, which should propel her rivalry with Liv Morgan that began months ago,

“Rhea Ripley is now listed as a babyface internally, whilst the other members of The Judgment Day remain listed as heels currently in WWE.”

The return of MAMI of Judgment Day also drew massive reactions from the fans on social media as the video on WWE’s official YouTube channel has crossed 1,128,282 views in just nine hours. This certainly indicates that fans love to have the former women’s world champion back on board as things are interesting about how she will be handling the Liv Morgan-Dominik situation.

For the time being, Rhea Ripley already hinted at a split from Dominik Mysterio. During her time as a member of The Judgment Day, she had the ‘R+D’ letters on her cheek to showcase her strong bond with Dom-Dom but now that’s been replaced with ‘R+R’.