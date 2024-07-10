At Money in the Bank, this past Saturday night, John Cena made a surprise appearance to officially announce his retirement from in-ring competition in the WWE. It wasn’t an imminent decision to step down from action but rather a revelation that next year’s WrestleMania will be his last Wrestlemania. He will be on a retirement tour throughout the year 2025 as he plans on calling it a quit by the end of the year.

It was further declared by John Cena that he will be performing at Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Elimination Chamber 2025 PLEs and that he also plans on participating in 30-40 events during this period. WWE and the wrestling legend himself have been tight-lipped about the exact planning for this retirement tour that will go through, next year.

Given WrestleMania 41 will be his final Mania, there are speculations regarding his final opponent in the WWE. At the Money in the Bank 2024 Post-Show Press Conference, John Cena was asked about locking up with The Rock one last time in this capacity. Also, there are wide speculations regarding him picking up the world title one final time to become a 17-time world champion.

John Cena has the possibility of surpassing Ric Flair in championship reigns

Should John Cena retire after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship, he will surpass Ric Flair for WWE’s record for most world championships at 16. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about the possibility of the top WWE star possibly having his 17th world title win in 2025 and he sounded optimistic about it,

“It will be interesting if they try to have him go for 17. I don’t know if he’s gonna go for it but just the way he talked and everything, it wouldn’t shock me.”

John Cena last held the WWE Championship for a brief period in 2017 at Royal Rumble from AJ Styles before he was dethroned by Bray Wyatt in an Elimination Chamber match just two weeks later.

As mentioned by John Cena during the Money in the Bank 2024 post-show conference, he does have unfinished business in the company which he looks forward to fulfilling upon his in-ring return, possibly earlier next year,

“There is always unfinished business in the WWE, which probably makes this announcement extremely surprising because I’m trying to close up shop here. I don’t and have never put much stock in expectations that are beyond my control and I’ve tried to lead an existence where I can control what I can.”