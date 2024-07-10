Giulia has long been speculated to make her debut in the WWE after an initial appearance at NXT Stand & Deliver, last April. However, an injury put her on the shelf for the past several weeks. Now, it appears that she is medically given the okay which will further allow her to return to competition, this weekend and possibly make the anticipated debut on NXT.

The wrestling promotion Marigold started its journey with a show titled “Marigold Fields Forever” at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on May 20 where Giulia and Utami Hayashishita squared off against Sareee and Bozilla in a tag team bout to come up short. Following the match, Marigold’s official Twitter account announced that the currently signed WWE star suffered a wrist injury.

WWE NXT: Championship Defense; Reunion Tag Match And More Set For July 16 Episode

Giulia underwent surgery for her wrist injury and a few days later, she ended up getting discharged from the hospital. Since then, she has been rehabbing to heal the wounds. It was revealed last week that she would undergo one final round of testing to determine whether she will be cleared for an in-ring return for Summer Destiny even set for this weekend at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on July 13th.

“It’s Actually A Really Entertaining Group,” Mandy Rose On Otis-Maxxine Dupri Pair In WWE

Giulia is all set to compete at the Marigold event, this weekend

Rossy Ogawa, the 67-year-old representative of the Marigold promotion, announced in an early interview, last night that the doctor has officially given the green light for Giulia to return to competition. Ogawa also expressed his happiness about the rapid recovery and that she was cleared just three days before the competition,

“We have received the official OK from the doctor, so the bout with Sareee will go ahead as scheduled. Everything is now set, so now all that’s left is for the day to come.”

At the Marigold Summer Destiny event set for July 13, 2024, Giulia will make her in-ring return as she will face Sareee. In a double main event of the night, WWE’s IYO SKY will take on Utami Hayashishita on the show, as well.

WWE officials were hopeful about receiving Giulia on the card of the latest bygone WWE NXT premium live event set for July 7, Heatwave 2024 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as part of the Money in the Bank weekend in a match against Roxanne Perez. But in changed circumstances, Perez competed and defeated Lola Vice to retain her title.