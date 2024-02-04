“Vince Wanted Me To Come Out With The Paint On My B**bs,” WWE Diva Shares Non-PG Story

Torrie Wilson used to be one of the bombshell personas presented by the WWE to attract viewers to their programming. Since the company didn’t see their female talents as wrestling-worthy talents, they were mostly used for eye candy purposes. Talents like her or contemporaries like Stacy Keibler were mostly used in those roles, and they never had the opportunity to become champions in their career.

Those days and the non-PG stories around the locker room were long gone until now as Vince McMahon’s name has been involved in a lawsuit. Torrie Wilson has also offered her own story from her WWE heyday which might essentially fall in line with the current perception that Vinnie Mac is being predicted as a sexual predator.

Torrie Wilson wasn’t morally okay with exposing on WWE TV

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Torrie Wilson talked about her WWE career where she mostly featured in bikini contests. She also talked about Vince McMahon who once came up with the idea that the WWE Diva was asked to appear on TV without any clothes but only paint on her assets. This wasn’t morally supported and the idea was turned down.

“No. It was like twice that I could remember that I (said no). First of all, I’m a major people pleaser, so to say no to people is really hard, even if it’s someone you know. I’m recovering from that. There was one time when I had a thing with Sable where Vince wanted me to come out with the paint on my b**bs like she did, and I was like, hard no, I can’t do that,” Torrie Wilson revealed.

“I mean, it ended up being nearly nothing anyway. Another time was when I did Playboy, Vince wanted me to do a pay-per-view also, the video. That one was very hardcore pressed and it was really hard for me to say no, but I absolutely didn’t want that.”

Even though she’s never been considered a bonafide wrestler in the WWE, Torrie Wilson received unmatched love from the WWE Universe for her passion for the industry which also put her into the WWE Hall of Famer category. Back in the 2019 edition, it was Stacy Keibler who inducted her bestie into the prestigious club. Considered a legend, the former bombshell is still in the best shape of her life even beyond her 45s.