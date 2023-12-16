“I’m A Little Obsessed With Rhea Ripley,” Confesses WWE Hall Of Famer Torrie Wilson

Rhea Ripley garners a lot of attention herself during her regular appearances on Monday Night Raw and even on NXT. Her pairing with Dominik Mysterio has been a big hit among the fans while she also continues to flourish as the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion. It appears even a WWE Hall of Famer has her eyes on her and she would love to have a match with her.

One of the mainstay features during WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era, Torrie Wilson has developed a bit of an obsession toward Rhea Ripley as admitted by her during a recent virtual signing with K+S WrestleFest. Wilson acknowledged that she might not stand a chance against Judgment Day’s MAMI but that won’t stop her from competing in a fun match against her,

“If I could wrestle anyone today? I’m a little obsessed with Rhea Ripley, but she’d kill me, but at least that would be fun.”

Torrie Wilson has long retired from her WWE career. Her last singles match took place on September 28, 2007, during an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, where she was defeated by Victoria. Since then, she has returned mostly for women’s Royal Rumble matches but she has seemingly envisioned a singles match against the top WWE Raw Superstar.

Rhea Ripley had a dominant career in the WWE in 2023

Rhea Ripley dethroned Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39 and she would successfully defend the title at WWE Backlash against Zelina Vega in a match that had different plans, altogether.

Then during the WWE Draft, Rhea Ripley was chosen by Raw, and at WWE Night of Champions, she would retain against Natalya Neidhart in seconds. On that similar night, Asuka, a SmackDown Superstar, captured the Raw Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair. The two stars then exchanged their titles with Ripley becoming the first WWE Women’s World Champion.

Rhea Ripley’s first title defense with this new championship came on the July 4, 2023 Raw where she again retained against Natalya. The Judgment Day member would also retain against Natalya at the WWE Superstar Spectacle and then against Raquel Rodriguez during the September 11, 2023, episode of Raw. In the process, the champion also crossed 200 days with the title to make history.