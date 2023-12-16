Was Britt Baker Ever A Part Of WWE NXT Before Coming To All Elite Wrestling?

Britt Baker remains a dedicated talent for the All Elite Wrestling roster who reached the top of her career with the company. Since making her debut in the company, she has undergone a remarkable transformation to establish herself as one of the top female competitors not only in the promotion but also as a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional wrestling. She also showed the world how to juggle between two separate careers when you’ve got the right ethics.

Her journey to the upper league of All Elite Wrestling was a long one. As Britt Baker earned the trust of the Tony Khan-owned promotion, she also made a few appearances in the WWE which led to speculations whether Vince McMahon had her signed for a brief stint. However, it appears that she was never a permanent member of the company’s roster.

A curious fan on shared an old video featuring Britt Baker competing against Shayna Baszler in a WWE ring which ended up being a one-sided affair. The fan expressed surprise, unaware noting how the current AEW star was ever a part of the WWE roster.

Britt Baker was used as an enhanced talent in AEW

The Doctor noticed the tweet and quickly responded to set the record straight. She clarified that she had never been a part of NXT but she was rather brought in as a local talent for an enhancement match. In a similar role, she was once squashed in a match against Nia Jax but she never signed a deal with the WWE.

“I was never in NXT. I was local talent used for an enhancement match,” Britt Baker clarified and wiped out the misconceptions about her involvement in NXT, WWE’s developmental brand. Before her tenure with AEW began, she used to compete on the independent circuit where she also met her boyfriend Adam Cole.

Moving on, Britt Baker went on to become one of the pillar figures of the company after it started its journey in 2019. She has already made history inside AEW as one of the first women to main event the flagship show of the company, Dynamite while simultaneously competing in AEW’s first-ever unsanctioned Lights Out Match.