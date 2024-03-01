“We Had Planned To Start Having Kids,” WWE Bombshell Postponed Baby Ideas

After having a career bombarded with injuries during WWE NXT days, Chelsea Green finally got re-signed with the WWE. She has been back in WWE since the Royal Rumble last year which allowed her to accomplish a lot in the company. However, there’s a bitter side to the story as she had to push back family planning due to her wrestling career in the big league.

WWE trusting Chelsea Green did surprise many in the WWE Universe after the 2023 Royal Rumble. She eventually went on to have a stellar year in the company by achieving her first title in the WWE and establishing herself as one of the most reliable performers on the Raw brand. The regular appearances on TV didn’t allow her to become a mother.

Chelsea Green got a phone call from the WWE in Italy

While speaking on the Lightweights podcast, Chelsea Green disclosed that she initially had plans with her husband Matt Cardona to have children in 2022 but those got temporarily postponed after she was hired by WWE. It was also revealed that she got a phone call from the WWE CCO Triple H for a comeback during a trip with Cordona in Italy.

“It’s not anything crazy that I’m making and I’m kind of just doing it to get back to WWE and nobody’s really calling me so, let’s like kind of start thinking about having a baby and then it was like right before we went to Italy that I talked to Triple H and he asked me to come back,” Chelsea Green continued.

“So, now we’ve put a pause on it because I want to ride this out, you know, like I want to ride out……I would hate to have a baby and be sitting with my newborn on the couch watching Matt [Cardona] do something that I knew I could have done.”

Chelsea Green has a lot of potential, and WWE made good use of her since dragging her back onboard in early 2023. After the initially failed stint on NXT under the Vince McMahon regime, Triple H was able to churn a champion out of her who showed efforts in upping the status of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now that the title run is over, she is looking forward to making a splash as a singles star.