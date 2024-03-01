Liv Morgan Continues With Revenge Tour Despite No Path At WWE Wrestlemania 40

Liv Morgan returned to the WWE during the Women’s Royal Rumble Match 2024 edition in late January and she was this close to winning the match. Ultimately, she appeared to be the final elimination of the match by the eventual Bayley. But then Elimination Chamber was the next stop for her where another world title opportunity was hanging in the balance.

In that 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows. On that same night, Nia Jax lost to Rhea Ripley in the main event which further confirmed Ripley vs. Lynch at Wrestlemania 40.

Originally, Liv Morgan was out for revenge against Rhea Ripley on the Road to Wrestlemania 40. Judgment Day’s MAMI was the reason who attacked her back in the summer in a kayfabe manner to cause an injury and write her off TV for the next several months.

During the latest episode of Raw Talk, the 2022 Money in the Bank winner faced another setback as Becky Lynch attacked Nia Jax during her match, resulting in her loss by disqualification. Then while speaking on Raw Talk, Liv Morgan discussed the loss and the challenges she’s faced on her Revenge Tour.

Liv Morgan determined to get her hands on Rhea Ripley

Despite all the shortcomings, it was emphasized by The Miracle Kid that the ultimate goal of her tour remains to win the Women’s World Championship and Rhea Ripley remains the final target given that she’s the champion. The interviewer Cathy Kelley was further advised to watch the journey unfold.

“Yeah, I do. It’s funny that you say that. My whole life has been obstacle after obstacle, so I’m really no stranger to it, whether it’s Nia Jax, who wanted to involve herself in my business, whether it’s Becky Lynch wanting to make every single thing about her,” Liv Morgan continued.

“It doesn’t matter because one thing will always remain the same, and it’s that the very last stop of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is and always will be Rhea Ripley and the Women’s Word Championship. So I’m not gonna cry about it, Cathy Kelley, and if I were you, I’d just watch me.’”

There’s no update on how WWE will choose to book Liv Morgan for Wrestlemania 40 but she won’t be involved in any of the women’s title matches. Both the matches from the Raw and Smackdown brand have been finalized and the top babyface superstar would perhaps have to wait for The Show of Shows to get over for her title shot.