SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

“When I’m At Work, Dom Is My Partner,” WWE Star Rhea Ripley On Balancing Love And Real Life

Arindam Pal

Oct 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM

“When I’m At Work, Dom Is My Partner,” WWE Star Rhea Ripley On Balancing Love And Real Life

It’s pretty cool to have Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio around our TV screen week after week as they put up some great stuff as an on-screen couple. They might not be real-life items but efforts always get noticed so that things could look real as much as possible. After all, they’re a team, and depending on each other brings out the best of chemistry.

Rhea Ripley’s presence is a big reason why Dirty Dom gets so much natural heel heat from the fans in the first place and why he could be considered a top heel of the Raw roster. While this showcases the extremely professional attitude of the one-time women’s world champion as a wrestler, she also smoothly maintains a separate love life.

For those who don’t know, Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy in the WWE) have been in a relationship outside the WWE TV. That couple belongs to different companies and that has never been a problem for them. Buddy doesn’t get upset about the equation that his girlfriend shares with Mysterio Jr.

“I’ve Had No Bad Experiences With Ronda” Top WWE Star Puts Over Ronda Rousey’s 2023 Run

Rhea Ripley claims easy on and off-screen relationships easily

Rhea Ripley recently had a sitdown with Riju Dasgupta and he was questioned about the challenges of maintaining a real-life relationship while also portraying an on-screen lover with Dominik. In reply, MAMI sounded pretty confident about doing both tasks, pretty easily,

“To be honest, it’s pretty easy. Look, I love my fiance. I think he’s great, but when I’m at work, I am a completely different human being. When I’m at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime. He is my Latino heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he’s against. But yeah, for me, it’s sort of like a switch and he understands that as well. That’s why it works.”

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Once Got Denied To Face Top Emerging Female Star

It was back in early August that Rhea Ripley took to her social media account to share the news of her engagement to Buddy Matthews. By posting a heartwarming photo on Instagram that showcased her engagement ring, she declared to be saying yes to the marriage proposal given by her partner, “1000x YES! Pure Fu**ing happiness!” Before getting engaged with Ripley, Buddy was in a relationship with WWE Star Alexa Bliss.

Tagged:

Buddy Mathews

buddy murphy

Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

WWE RAW

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
“When I’m At Work, Dom Is My Partner,” WWE Star Rhea Ripley On Balancing Love And Real Life
“When I’m At Work, Dom Is My Partner,” WWE Star Rhea Ripley On Balancing Love And Real Life

Oct 5, 2023, 6:21 PM

Aalyah Mysterio-Murphy WWE Love Angle: Alexa Bliss Cool With Ex
Aalyah Mysterio-Murphy WWE Love Angle: Alexa Bliss Cool With Ex

Oct 1, 2020, 1:12 PM

WWE Announces Huge Main Event Match For Monday Night Raw
WWE Announces Huge Main Event Match For Monday Night Raw

Feb 8, 2020, 3:11 PM

WWE Hell-Bent On Establishing New Superstars On Raw
WWE Hell-Bent On Establishing New Superstars On Raw

Feb 2, 2020, 8:37 PM

New Champions Crowned On This Week’s WWE Raw
New Champions Crowned On This Week’s WWE Raw

Jan 21, 2020, 2:13 PM

WWE Raw Full Results: January 20, 2020
WWE Raw Full Results: January 20, 2020

Jan 21, 2020, 12:21 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links