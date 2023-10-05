“When I’m At Work, Dom Is My Partner,” WWE Star Rhea Ripley On Balancing Love And Real Life

It’s pretty cool to have Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio around our TV screen week after week as they put up some great stuff as an on-screen couple. They might not be real-life items but efforts always get noticed so that things could look real as much as possible. After all, they’re a team, and depending on each other brings out the best of chemistry.

Rhea Ripley’s presence is a big reason why Dirty Dom gets so much natural heel heat from the fans in the first place and why he could be considered a top heel of the Raw roster. While this showcases the extremely professional attitude of the one-time women’s world champion as a wrestler, she also smoothly maintains a separate love life.

For those who don’t know, Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy in the WWE) have been in a relationship outside the WWE TV. That couple belongs to different companies and that has never been a problem for them. Buddy doesn’t get upset about the equation that his girlfriend shares with Mysterio Jr.

Rhea Ripley claims easy on and off-screen relationships easily

Rhea Ripley recently had a sitdown with Riju Dasgupta and he was questioned about the challenges of maintaining a real-life relationship while also portraying an on-screen lover with Dominik. In reply, MAMI sounded pretty confident about doing both tasks, pretty easily,

“To be honest, it’s pretty easy. Look, I love my fiance. I think he’s great, but when I’m at work, I am a completely different human being. When I’m at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime. He is my Latino heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he’s against. But yeah, for me, it’s sort of like a switch and he understands that as well. That’s why it works.”

It was back in early August that Rhea Ripley took to her social media account to share the news of her engagement to Buddy Matthews. By posting a heartwarming photo on Instagram that showcased her engagement ring, she declared to be saying yes to the marriage proposal given by her partner, “1000x YES! Pure Fu**ing happiness!” Before getting engaged with Ripley, Buddy was in a relationship with WWE Star Alexa Bliss.