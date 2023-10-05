WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Once Got Denied To Face Top Emerging Female Star

Being one of the initially overlooked talents in the WWE locker room, Becky Lynch had to work hard to get to the top of the business. It was her dedication and love for professional wrestling that made her the only co-Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion in the history of the WWE. She also eventually became a Grand Slam Champion in the WWE by winning the NXT Women’s Title in 2023.

Being a veteran in pro wrestling, Becky Lynch never shied away from working with the younger talents present in the locker room. While being the Raw/Smackdown Women’s Champion, she put over names like Bianca Belair or Liv Morgan in the past. While starting her NXT Women’s Title reign, she wanted to face another fresh talent on Raw during her first title defense.

While making her first appearance on Raw as the NXT Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch went through a championship defense that should’ve gone down against Tegan Nox but it was the WWE official who switched the opponent to Natalya Neidhart.

WWE didn’t approve Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox on Raw

Tegan Nox and Natalya were switched around as Nox got moved to the Main Event tapings while Natalya delivered a banger against THE MAN on Raw. BWE posted on X to let their followers know that this change was made after Becky Lynch made a request to make Nox her opponent,

“Natty’s situation was a creative board decision. A token of appreciation for her recent hardwork. Becky chose Tegan, but they felt it was not best. Hope this clear the mud.”

Natalya’s work ethic eclipsed a fresh title match in WWE

According to the earlier reports made by PWInsider, Tegan Nox was originally set to answer the open challenge issued by the NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch during that September 18 episode of Monday Night Raw. But at some point before the show, Nox was pulled from the title match and replaced by Natalya. It was also reported that Natalya did receive major praise for her involvement in the Superstar Spectacle in India where she participated in dual matches.

Until September 2023, Becky Lynch never had the opportunity to hold the NXT Women’s Title but she picked up a beef with Tiffany Stratton and eventually defeated her to achieve the title and solidify her status as a Grand Slam winner in the WWE.

