Will John Cena Be Available For WWE Survivor Series 2023 WarGames PLE

Since his return to regular WWE programming in early September, John Cena had featured on Smackdown more than expected. He went to feature in three consecutive WWE premium live events in different roles and the expectations were that he would also be seen at the upcoming one, Survivor Series 2023 under the WarGames gimmick.

According to insider source BWE, there were discussions of John Cena being a part of the Survivor Series 2023 premium live event after Crown Jewel. Now that the Saudi Arabia PLE is over, there have been no discussions about his status for the November 25th PLE, as of this writing. Crown Jewel was the last scheduled date during his ongoing WWE stint and no further date has since been added.

John Cena Not Returning To WWE Smackdown Anymore In 2023

John Cena couldn’t break his unfortunate streak at Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel, John Cena failed to break his 5-year streak of not possessing one televised singles match win. After a valiant effort, the veteran lost to Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Solo hit his opponent with 10 back-to-back Samoan Spikes to pick up the biggest win of his career.

After the match, John Cena teased his WWE retirement on Instagram, by posting a photo of David Beckham from Beckham’s final game in 2013. However, it has already been reported that there are no imminent retirement plans around him. He previously teased this impending aspect of his career on numerous occasions but nothing came out of it.

John Cena Remains Difference-Maker And Highest Merch Seller During 2023 WWE Run

John Cena returned to the WWE programming to the excitement of the WWE Universe in early September and went on to become the host of Payback premium live event before wrestling at the Superstar Spectacle event in India. Then he joined LA Knight in his fight against The Bloodline which also culminated in a tag team match at Fastlane. Moving on, there was a big rumor regarding the 16-time world champion.

Many assumed that John Cena vs. Roman Reigns would have been the headliner of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia but WWE scrapped that match. Rather, LA Knight was given that title match opportunity after he was put over in a big way by the Cenation Leader.