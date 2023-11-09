John Cena Not Returning To WWE Smackdown Anymore In 2023

John Cena was last seen on WWE programming during the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event where he teased his retirement from in-ring competition. While hanging up the boots might not be an imminent step from his side, he isn’t returning to WWE TV, either in the coming weeks. Crown Jewel was the last event that he was scheduled to appear and that schedule will follow.

As previous reports claimed, John Cena returned to the WWE for regular appearances over a couple of months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. After 118 days, it looks like the strikes are coming to an end which should essentially end his run in the company. Last night, the actor’s guild released a statement announcing an agreement with Hollywood’s film studios. The statements go as follows,

“In a unanimous vote this afternoon, The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP bringing an end to the 118-day strike. The strike officially ends at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 9. The tentative deal will go to the SAG-AFTRA National Board on Friday, November 10, 2023, for review and consideration. Further details will be released following that meeting.”

Drew McIntyre Rumored To Have Signed New WWE Contract After Crown Jewel 2023

John Cena heading back to Hollywood following the SAG-AFTRA strike

John Cena previously revealed that he came back to WWE as a result of the ongoing strikes and that he was supposed to resume the projects he was working on when the strike gets over. Now that the agreement between the actors and the studios has been reached, there won’t be a problem for the veteran to leave the WWE following the loss to The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa after the heel delivered multiple Samoan Spikes to his throat.

This was a great way for the former 16-time WWE Champion to make his way out of the WWE, for the time being. Many thought that it could have marked the end of his career but it’s not.

However, John Cena teased his WWE retirement on Instagram by posting a photo of David Beckham from Beckham’s final game in 2013. Following that post, he again posted a photo of Babe Ruth’s final public appearance from 1948 to tease the same.