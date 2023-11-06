Is John Cena Retiring After Loss To Solo Sikoa At WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

John Cena and his impending retirement have been a matter of discussion for the WWE Universe during his most recent run which reportedly ended at Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event, this weekend. The way the legend lost and the way he made his departure, many thought whether it was his last match or not.

Rumors were further fueled up after John Cena himself shared a cryptic post on Instagram. A captionless photo of football star David Beckham was there which fans in the comments section quickly discovered to be from Beckham’s final game on May 18, 2013, against Paris Saint-Germain in the club’s 3-1 win over Brest.

We want to revisit John Cena’s losses against Roman Reigns at No Mercy 2017 and then at Summerslam 2021 in this contest. On both these occasions, the veteran walked away in a way it seemed that he wasn’t coming back but that wasn’t the case. The fact is that WWE wants the fans to think about The Cenation Leader’s status in a certain manner and they’ve been able to do it.

As reported previously by Sean Sapp during a Q&A behind his paywall, the reliable source revealed that there were no imminent retirement plans for the trusted shoulder of the WWE. But for the time being, John Cena would be off TV which means might be heading back to Hollywood. Crown Jewel was the last scheduled appearance for his 2023 stint.

John Cena himself indicated that he wasn’t going to retire anytime soon

Moreover, John Cena recently took to Instagram to post a photo from The Wolf of Wall Street movie from 2013 which was from the moment when Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) said he was not leaving. This was another tease that he’s not leaving or retiring from WWE anytime soon.

John Cena returned to WWE this year to feature in a program with Austin Theory that culminated in a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. After a brief Money in the Bank appearance, he passed the torch to LA Knight, teaming with the popular superstar in a fight against The Bloodline. The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike was the reason that he was reportedly granted permission to make the WWE appearances.