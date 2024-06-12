William Regal: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

William Regal is a retired British professional wrestler who is best known among the wrestling fans for his amazing work in WWE. He has also worked in other major wrestling promotions like WCW and AEW. He had been one of the biggest mid card wrestlers of his time and he won multiple prestigious mid card titles from all over the wrestling world.

William Regal Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Regal is 6’3” and his billed weight is 243 lbs. Regal was born on 10 May 1968 and currently the former two times Intercontinental Champion is 55 year old. He is considered one of the most underrated wrestlers in professional wrestling history. He is definitely a legend of professional wrestling.

William Regal Early Life

Regal was born on 10 May 1968 and currently the British professional wrestler is 55 year old. Codsall, England is the place where William Regal born. Regal grew up watching professional wrestling and he had always been a wrestling fan. He grew up admiring Terry Rudge and Jon Cortez and he addressed them as “wrestlers’ wrestlers”.

Who is William Regal

William Regal WWE Debut

Regal made his WWE debut back in 1991 following a WWE Tryout. He was not under contract with the promotion during the time. His first match for the promotion was a six man tag team match where he teamed up with Dave Taylor and Tony St. Clair to defeat the team of Drew McDonald, Chic Cullen and Johnny South. He made his official WWE debut in June 1998 by defeating Droz.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training and Debut

Regal made his in ring debut at the age of 15. He started training for professional wrestling in 1983 and he was strained by famous British professional wrestler and trainer Marty Jones. Wrestling promoter Bobby Baron was the one to let him make his in ring debut at the age of 15. Even at the age of 15 he started working regularly as a wrestler.

Golden Boys

He kept on receiving his training and he worked on various British professional wrestling promotions during his early days. He teamed up with Robbie Brookside and together they worked on all over Britain for All Star Wrestling which was the British wrestling promotion. Together they were famously known as the Golden Boys. They appeared on multiple wrestling promotions and they even appeared on a number of televised matches.

Early WWE Appearances

After success on the British wrestling world, he finally got a big call from WWE as he was asked to attend a tryout in the promotion during 1991. He also got the opportunity to work in WWE UK Rampage Show in 1991. He competed in a 6 man tag team match where he teamed up with Dave Taylor and Tony St. Clair to take on the team of Drew McDonald, Chic Cullen, and Johnny South. He frequently received a number of bookings in WWE in the following days.

WCW Debut

Despite being pretty impressive in his early tryout matches in WWE, he failed to earn a contract from WWE. But in 1992 he finally got a big contract from a big promotion and it arrived in form of a contract from World Championship Wrestling WCW. He got a new character in the promotion named Lord Steven Regal. He remained active in WCW for six long years.

Success in WCW

After joining WCW, Regal finally started earning some recognition from the wrestling world. In his 6 year long WCW career he had been promoted as one of the top mid card talents of the promotion. He won the WCW World Television Championship four times in total. He remained active in WCW until 1998 and he was about to get bigger success after leaving the promotion in the mentioned year.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name William Regal William Regal Nick Names Lord Profession(s) Professional Wrestler William Regal Height 6’3” William Regal Weight 243 lbs. Relationship Status Married William Regal Net Worth $5 Million William Regal Eye Color Blue Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 1983 Mentor * William Regal Signature Moves Regal Bomb, Regal Cutter, Regal–Plex, Regal Roll Finishing Move(s) Power of the Punch, Regal Plex Theme Song / William Regal Song / William Regal Music Regality Catchphrases *

William Regal Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of the former four times WWE European Champion is somewhere around $5 million. At this moment, he is active in WWE as a non wrestling personnel. Reports suggest that he earns something around $225,000 as his annual salary from the promotion.

William Regal Family

Regal was born on 10 May 1968 in Codsall, England. The British professional wrestler prefers to keep his personal life private as there is no information available about his parents, or whether he has any siblings. He had been a childhood wrestling fan and he grew up admiring Terry Rudge and Jon Cortez. He always wanted to be a professional wrestler.

Championships and Accomplishments

Regal had been successful in terms of winning championships from the wrestling world. However, he mostly worked in major professional wrestling promotions like and WWE and WCW. He won multiple championships from these promotions, He had always been treated as a mid card wrestler in these promotions and he could only win mid card titles.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Hardcore Championship (3 times), WWF/WWE European Championship (4 times), WWF/WWE Intercontinental Championship (2 times), World Tag Team Championship (4 times) – with Lance Storm (2), Eugene (1) and Tajiri (1), King of the Ring (2008) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) MCW Southern Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 18 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1994, Ranked No. 196 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003 WCW World Television Championship (4 times) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Television Announcer (2013, 2014) Records Two times WWE Intercontinental Champion, four times WCW World Television Champions

Personal life & Lifestyle

Regal had been billed from Blackpool, England in WWE, however, his actual hometown was Codsall, United Kingdom, it is a village that is around 121 kilometers away from Blackpool. When he moved to Blackpool, he was 16 year old. He moved to Blackpool he could Pronunciation accent to adopt his haughty upper-class wrestling character properly.

Personal Information Table

William Regal Real Name / Full Name Darren Kenneth Matthews Birth Date 10 May 1968 William Regal Age 55 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Codsall, England Nationality British Hometown Codsall, England School/College/University Codsall Community High School Educational Qualification MA Graduate Religion Christianity William Regal Ethnicity White Current Residence Fayetteville, Georgia Hobbies Not known William Regal Tattoo One tattoo on arm and “Made in England” tattoo on leg

William Regal Movies and TV Shows

Regal never considered acting as a professional career and he could never have a career in acting. He appeared in an episode of The Weakest Link in 2001 as a participant. This episode was dedicated to WWE and apart from Regal, other top WWE stars like Kurt Angle, Lita, Booker T, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Trish Stratus, and Big Show appeared as participants in this episode. There is no report on whether he has ever appeared in any movies.

William Regal Wife

Regal is married to Christina Beddoes since 1986 and together the couple is living happily for nearly four decades. There is not enough information available about his wife. The couple has three children together. One of his son Bailey Matthews is a famous professional wrestler and he is known under the ring name Charlie Dempsey. He is presently active in NXT and he also won the NXT Heritage Cup in February 2024.

Success in WWE

First WWE Run, Return to WCW

Regal signed his first contract with WWE in 1998 but his contract in the promotion lasted only one year. He had a number of impressive matches against some big stars of the promotion. In 1999 he left WWE and returned to WCW. Once again he received a strong mid card push in the promotion. He had some big matches with some of the top stars of the promotion during this time.

Return to WWE

Regal was released from WCW in year 2000 never to return to the promotion once again. He returned WWE in 2000 and he had been promoted as a mid card of WWE. Soon after returning to WWE, he defeated Al Snow to win the WWE European Championship. He had been promoted as one of the top contenders for the WWE European championship.

Championship Success

Regal won the WWE European Championship four times in total. He also won the other mid card championships of the promotion like the WWE Intercontinental Championship two times and the WWE Hardcore Championship three times. He had been one of the top mid cards of WWE during his time. He had also been a four times WWE Tag Team Champion.

Further Success

In 2008 he won the WWE King of the Ring tournament. He took retirement from in ring action in 2013 and he started working as a non wrestling personnel in the promotion. He was given the role of the general manager of the NXT. Wrestling pundit Dave Meltzer revealed thag he “moved from the commentary booth to the figurehead commissioner role, since the decision was made that NXT should be about grooming announcers for the future in WWE, and they simply don’t think of Regal for that role”.

Recent Days

He kept on working as the General Manager of the NXT until 2022 and he had been a huge part of the NXT during he was active. In 2022 he was released from WWE after serving the promotion for 22 long years. He joined AEW after getting released from WWE but he returned to WWE once again in January 2023 and he is still active in the promotion in some non wrestling role.

Iconic Quotes From William Regal

“I’ve made more with John Cena just by being John Cena that anyone else I’ve ever met. He works harder than anyone I’ve ever met, 30 hours a day, 500 days a year and will do anything and everything that is asked of him and couldn’t possibly work harder. He is a mega draw.”

“Sometimes, you know how good certain people are and then you actually get to see them have the kind of matches you know they can have in front of an audience that isn’t used to seeing that. Then, in a few minutes the audience is on the edge of their seats, just through the sheer craftsmanship of their abilities.”

“The way NXT has been from day one when I was asked to do it, ‘Don’t put me on camera. I do not need to be on camera unless it’s absolutely necessary. This isn’t about me, it’s about the talent,’ and everyone that works in NXT, that’s what we think.”

“I remember the original injury happening in 1993, when I first was in WCW, and I’ve had a few neck injuries since, but with no pain. There was some pain, here and there, but not much. Eventually, it turned into a major problem, with my legs not moving well, so I had to have surgery done.”

“In the 1995 ‘World War 3,’ it was Dave Taylor’s first WCW match. I remember looking across the ring and seeing Dave give Hogan an uppercut. Hogan wasn’t used to being hit with such ferocity, and seeing the look on his face was an absolute picture.”

“There are only so many wrestlers that can actually look and act the part, and do whatever they have to do in WWE, and that’s a lesson to be learnt for a lot of wrestlers, you need to look the part. If you don’t, there is very little chance of you making it here.”

“There are so few who are men worthy of praise in this dreadful life: Mr. McMahon is one who immediately comes to mind; Billy Shakespeare is another, Bob Barker, god rest his soul – wait, he’s not passed yet has he? Drat, take that one off, I suppose.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of William Regal

Regal went through various top feuds with some of the biggest names in the world of wrestling. While working in WCW he had multiple top rivalries with the likes of Ricky Steamboat, Larry Zbyszko, Lex Luger, and Ultimate Dragon. He also had multiple big rivalries after joining WWE and one of his top Rivals in the promotion was Edge. There feed for the WWE Intercontinental Championship was pretty entertaining.

One of his top Rivals in WWE was Rob Van Dam and their match from WrestleMania X8 was one of the year best matches together. Apart from Rob Van Dam he also had other rivalries with the likes of Crash Holly and Spike Dudley. He feuded the mentioned wrestlers for the WWE European Championship; which Regal won a total of four times.

William Regal Injury

In 2002, he had swelling all over his body and he also had other health issues during the time. But he did not stop working in the ring. During a match in the mentioned year, he suffered a concussion and knocked unconscious. His condition was getting worse during the next number of days, but thankfully, he recovered. He revealed this situation on his autobiography in 2005.

Other Details

Regal has appeared in many wrestling video games throughout his professional wrestling career. His first appearance was in WCW vs. nWo: World Tour in 1997 which was a WCW video game. His first appearance in a WWE video game was WWF Road to WrestleMania which was a Gameboy Advance video game. He also appeared in WWE 2K24 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series.

William Regal Salary $225,000 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

William Regal Social Media Accounts

There is no verified account of Regal on any social media platforms. However, there is an account in Twitter by his name which is not verified, even though it is believed to be his real account and that Twitter account has a total following of around 827K. Here is the link to that Twitter account; William Regal Twitter.

William Regal Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Catch Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) DSW 4 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (42.86%) FCW 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) HWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) MCW (Memphis) 11 (68.75%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (31.25%) NJPW 22 (55.00%) 0 (0.00%) 18 (45.00%) NWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) UPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 70 (41.92%) 18 (10.78%) 79 (47.31%) WCW/NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WWE 130 (34.57%) 8 (2.13%) 238 (63.30%) WWF 77 (47.83%) 8 (4.97%) 76 (47.20%) TOTAL 317 (40.69%) 35 (4.49%) 427 (54.81%)

William Regal Manager

Regal had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career. In 2002, he worked as a member of the Un-American faction and he had been managed by his teammates during this time period. In 2009-10, he worked as a team with Ezekiel Jackson who also managed Regal during his singles matches at the time.

FAQS

Q. When did William Regal start wrestling?

A. William Regal started working in 1983

Q. How tall is William Regal in feet?

A. William Regal is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is William Regal manager?

A. William Regal had been managed by various names

Q. What is current William Regal song?

A. William Regal uses the song ‘Regality’

Q. Who is William Regal mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is William Regal father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently William Regal girlfriend?

A. William Regal is currently married to Christina Beddoes

Q. Who is William Regal brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is William Regal worth?

A. William Regal’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times William Regal won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. William Regal had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion