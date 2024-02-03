Wrestlemania 40: Bayley Chooses Opponent To Set Up Title Match At WWE PLE

Via her Royal Rumble win, Bayley has essentially earned a championship shot at Wrestlemania 40 and she’s also chosen which title she’d be going after. For months now, tensions were rising between her and the Damage CTRL cohort IYO SKY which took the final turn on the latest episode of Smackdown as the two were confirmed to be opponents for the Women’s Title Match at the biggest event of the year.

Following her Royal Rumble 2024 match win, Bayley had a confrontation with Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax on Raw where Bayley said that she’d be letting her choice know for Wrestlemania 40 on WWE SmackDown. But heading into the show, she got some bad news as her crew members were plotting against her.

In a backstage segment of Smackdown, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY told Asuka and Kairi Sane that Bayley won’t be teaming up with them, any longer. This came after Bayley didn’t want to choose Rhea Ripley as her Wrestlemania 40 opponent and wanted to keep that decision secret until Smackdown.

Bayley vs. IYO SKY was set up for Wrestlemania 40 on Smackdown

Bayley then came out to the ring with Damage CTRL members and affirmed that this faction is more than just the best women’s faction of all time as it’s a family. She seemed to be challenging Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 40, who was seen watching from backstage, but she could also go in a different direction as mentioned below,

“Sometimes the people that you thought were your biggest support system and friends … sometimes you have to prove them wrong.”

SKY instantly had her back turned on Bayley on The Rumble Match while Sane and Asuka jumped her from behind. They pushed her toward the steps, but Bayley had hidden a metal pipe which she used to hit them back.

Bayley went to hit SKY with the pipe, who defended herself with the championship in a face-off moment. After SKY rolled out of the ring. Bayley grabbed the microphone and stated that she would see SKY at WrestleMania. With this moment, the very first WrestleMania 40 match was made official as it was further confirmed by the WWE on their official website and social media accounts.