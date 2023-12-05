Plans On Randy Orton On WWE Smackdown Brand After 2023 Return

As expected in the summer of 2023, Randy Orton returned to the WWE at the last and final premium live event of the year which took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. There have long been talks about his possible return at Survivor Series 2023 and WWE confirmed it beforehand to erase any confusion with CM Punk’s comeback, as well. Meanwhile, both the returns went down on the show which changed the landscape of the WWE for good.

While there’s still time that we will be seeing CM Punk back in action in a WWE ring, Randy Orton has already started his in-ring stint quickly after his outing at Survivor Series. It seems that WWE will be wasting absolutely no time to get him back into full swing of things.

Fightful Select provided an update on the near future of Randy Orton on WWE programming. It appears that the 14-time champion is primed for big things after he has opted to join the WWE SmackDown brand. The program reserved for him will include a feud with The Bloodline stable which is already in progress.

Randy Orton impressed the WWE officials following Survivor Series return

It was also noted that Randy Orton and Roman Reigns were destined to cross paths because producer Michael Hayes who produces most of The Bloodline’s segments, also served as the producer for both Orton’s Raw and Smackdown appearances, last week. The Viper’s appearance on Raw was taken since WWE wanted to join the loose ends with Jey Uso and Judgment Day before he joined the SmackDown brand.

The report also added that WWE is said to be over the moon about how Randy Orton’s return at Survivor Series came across, and it met the hype despite CM Punk’s comeback shadowing things for him to a big extent. Plus, his performances on both Raw and SmackDown were impressive which essentially brought WWE’s Apex Predator back on board.

In the main event of Survivor Series 2023, the super team of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn defeated Drew McIntyre & The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) in the Men’s WarGames match. After the match, the returnee also affirmed that ten years of wrestling were still left inside him.

