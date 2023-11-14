Wrestlemania 40: Major Match Teased For WWE PLE During Recent Live Event

The ongoing beef between Jimmy and Jey Uso has been on a halt so that it could reportedly produce a big-time matchup at Wrestlemania 40. That match was recently teased during WWE’s house show that went down this past weekend from Roanoke, Virginia.

In the House Show, Jey Uso defeated JD McDonagh in a singles contest. Once the match was over, Jey was making his way to the back when Jimmy Uso came out for his match. As he was marching toward the ring, a staredown was shared between Jey and Jimmy.

With that, Jey vs. Jimmy was again teased for WrestleMania 40 from Philadelphia. It goes without saying that some of the top matches from the active roster have already been booked. Wrestling Observer Newsletter brought updates about some of the matches that are already penciled in to go down at the biggest event of the year.

Jimmy Uso et Jey Uso qui se croisent du regard en house show pic.twitter.com/laqLKluHWl — Tambu (@SoceQuiPeut) November 13, 2023

Jimmy vs. Jey Uso slated to happen at Wrestlemania 40

The source claimed that 4 matches are currently locked in for Wrestlemania 40 including a rematch from Wrestlemania Hollywood. The scheduled matches are given below:

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– Brother vs. Brother: Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

– Dream Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

Jey Uso picking steam as a singles competitor

Jey Uso’s status has been upped as part of The Bloodline storyline that started over three years ago. Under the ‘Main Event’ shtick, he challenged the undisputed champion Roman Reigns for his title on multiple occasions. During his last attempt at Summerslam, Jimmy was the one to have stopped him from becoming the new champion.

Jey then made his way to Monday Night RAW to avoid any encounter with his brother and so that the singles matchup between the two could be saved for Wrestlemania 40. For the time being, Jey continues to establish his status as a singles competitor on Raw.

Wrestlemania 40 is scheduled to be held at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7, 2024. Nothing specific regarding the show has been announced but given the fact that Roman Reigns will still be the undisputed champion, it’s a no-brainer that he will feature in the main event of the show which will be his fourth in a row.