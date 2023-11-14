WWE Raw: WarGames Advantage, Becky Lynch And More Booked For November 20 Episode

Next week will mark the go-home episode of WWE Raw for the annual Survivor Series premium live event. As you can predict, the last-minute buildups for the PLE as well as the major attraction, the WarGames matchup will be seen on the show. Plus, WWE has also officially booked a loaded lineup for the upcoming edition.

The two teams to compete in the Men’s WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series will collide on WWE Raw at a WarGames Advantage match on November 20. The exact lineup for the matchup wasn’t announced as the graphic featured the respective members of the two teams. The winner of the bout will earn the advantage for their teams in the WarGames Match at the upcoming PLE.

The confirmation of the Men’s WarGames Match scheduled for Survivor Series 2023 came last week on WWE Raw where World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn will go up against The Judgment Day (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio) & JD McDonagh.

However, this match will reportedly go through a slight change in the coming weeks now that Drew McIntyre’s heel turn went down this week on WWE Raw. If McIntyre joins forces with Judgment Day then it’s evident that Randy Orton will join the babyface side, in turn as per the reports from Fightful Select.

Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li set for next week’s WWE Raw

WWE also confirmed that Becky Lynch will face Xia Li who attacked Lynch during her entrance ahead of a battle royal on the November 6 episode of WWE Raw. Lynch then confronted Li and went for some payback. Thereafter, WWE.com posted the following regarding the confirmation of Li vs. Lynch,

“After Xia Li cost Becky Lynch an opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series with a pre-Battle Royal sneak attack, The Man will be seeking retribution against a very dangerous adversary and her knockout kicks. Don’t miss all the action of Raw, next Monday at 8/7 C on USA.”

WWE Raw November 13 episode Match Card

– WarGames Advantage Match: Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor

– Xia Li vs. Becky Lynch

– Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax

