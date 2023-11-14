WWE Raw: WarGames Advantage, Becky Lynch And More Booked For November 20 Episode

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

WWE Raw: WarGames Advantage, Becky Lynch And More Booked For November 20 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM

WWE Raw: WarGames Advantage, Becky Lynch And More Booked For November 20 Episode

Next week will mark the go-home episode of WWE Raw for the annual Survivor Series premium live event. As you can predict, the last-minute buildups for the PLE as well as the major attraction, the WarGames matchup will be seen on the show. Plus, WWE has also officially booked a loaded lineup for the upcoming edition.

The two teams to compete in the Men’s WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series will collide on WWE Raw at a WarGames Advantage match on November 20. The exact lineup for the matchup wasn’t announced as the graphic featured the respective members of the two teams. The winner of the bout will earn the advantage for their teams in the WarGames Match at the upcoming PLE.

More CM Punk Arrival Tease Dropped By Shinsuke Nakamura On November 13 WWE Raw

The confirmation of the Men’s WarGames Match scheduled for Survivor Series 2023 came last week on WWE Raw where World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn will go up against The Judgment Day (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio) & JD McDonagh.

However, this match will reportedly go through a slight change in the coming weeks now that Drew McIntyre’s heel turn went down this week on WWE Raw. If McIntyre joins forces with Judgment Day then it’s evident that Randy Orton will join the babyface side, in turn as per the reports from Fightful Select.

Ronda Rousey Has An Invitation From NJPW Following WWE Stint

Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li set for next week’s WWE Raw

WWE also confirmed that Becky Lynch will face Xia Li who attacked Lynch during her entrance ahead of a battle royal on the November 6 episode of WWE Raw. Lynch then confronted Li and went for some payback. Thereafter, WWE.com posted the following regarding the confirmation of Li vs. Lynch,

“After Xia Li cost Becky Lynch an opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series with a pre-Battle Royal sneak attack, The Man will be seeking retribution against a very dangerous adversary and her knockout kicks. Don’t miss all the action of Raw, next Monday at 8/7 C on USA.”

WWE Raw November 13 episode Match Card

– WarGames Advantage Match: Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor
– Xia Li vs. Becky Lynch
– Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax

https://www.wwe.com/2023-11-20/article/becky-lynch-xia-li

Tagged:

Becky Lynch

drew mcintyre

WarGames

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Related Article
WWE NXT: Championship Match; Heritage Cup And More Booked For November 21 Episode
WWE NXT: Championship Match; Heritage Cup And More Booked For November 21 Episode

Nov 15, 2023, 11:11 AM

WWE NXT Deadline 2023: New Iron Survivor Challenge Competitors Announced
WWE NXT Deadline 2023: New Iron Survivor Challenge Competitors Announced

Nov 15, 2023, 11:06 AM

WWE NXT Deadline 2023: Main Event Championship Match Set Featuring Main Roster Star
WWE NXT Deadline 2023: Main Event Championship Match Set Featuring Main Roster Star

Nov 15, 2023, 11:00 AM

WWE NXT: New Champions Crowned After Staged Walkout On November 14 Episode
WWE NXT: New Champions Crowned After Staged Walkout On November 14 Episode

Nov 15, 2023, 10:55 AM

Veteran Nikki Bella Snubbed On November 13 Episode Of WWE Raw
Veteran Nikki Bella Snubbed On November 13 Episode Of WWE Raw

Nov 14, 2023, 9:25 PM

Brock Lesnar’s Return Plans Already In Place For WWE Royal Rumble 2024
Brock Lesnar’s Return Plans Already In Place For WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Nov 14, 2023, 9:18 PM

