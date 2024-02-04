Wrestlemania 40: Reason The Rock Will Main-Event WWE PLE With Roman Reigns

As seen in the latest episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes stated that he’s coming for Roman Reigns but not at Wrestlemania 40. The anticipated Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match between the two has been removed amid the return of The Rock on Smackdown as he finally eyes the dream bout against Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare basically handed his Wrestlemania 40 main event spot to The Rock which resulted in a major backlash on social media, as fans wanted Cody to finish the story at the WWE PLE. Fans are still rallying behind Cody but this is what WWE wanted so that they could cover up the negative story around Vince McMahon.

The Rock Considered Powerful WWE Official Than Triple H Before Wrestlemania 40

Meanwhile, more backstage stories are available regarding The Rock vs. Roman Reigns happening at Wrestlemania 40. The Rock’s ideas currently hold significant weight, and this match is believed to hold financial success and honor his new position in TKO Group Holdings.

According to the reports of PWInsider, this Wrestlemania 40 move was The Rock’s overall political influence within the revamped TKO organization, signaling Endeavor’s confidence in his role. No malice was reflected toward Cody as he will get his opportunity at a later date. Sources suggest that even Chief Content Officer Triple H might lose influence against The Rock in any kind of power struggle.

Wrestlemania 40: Separate creative process to be followed for The Rock?

PWInsider also reports that WWE Head Writer Brian Gewirtz will play a key role as The Rock’s representative in WWE’s creative process, heading into Wrestlemania 40. There are speculations that Gewirtz may also remain physically present at major events, to serve as a contingency plan (“Plan B”) if Endeavor controls WWE’s direction and opts for a creative team backed by The Rock in the future.

Fightful Select is also reporting that not only did The Rock push for the match against Roman Reigns, but he could also be pushing for himself to be the man who finally defeats The Tribal Chief at Wrestlemania 40. This is a dream match, anyway between the two big generational superstars which is bound to create headlines, down the road.

There’s a belief that The Rock advocated for the main event at WrestleMania 40 due to the financial incentives tied to specific milestones like achieving a $30 million stock payday. The People’s Champion also pushed for the match with Roman Reigns sooner which further pushed his belief that it would be a much more significant attraction for the company than initially expected.