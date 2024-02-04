The Rock Considered Powerful WWE Official Than Triple H Before Wrestlemania 40

Cody Rhodes has volunteered to leave his Wrestlemania main event spot on this week’s Smackdown which sent the pro-wrestling universe to a frenzy. Never before in the history of the WWE, has an instance happened where a Royal Rumble winner left his Wrestlemania spot for another megastar but this year has been different.

The Rock has reportedly been pushing for the spot and he’s essentially received it due to the current backstage power in the company. The move has come under pressure from the forthcoming challenger for the undisputed title.

PWInsider has since reported that the change was pushed for by The Rock himself. One source reportedly compared the force of the real-life Dwayne Johnson as reminiscent of his time as DC hero Black Adam. Just like he had control over significant aspects of the Hollywood box office, he now has control over the WWE box office, as well.

It was further clarified in PWInsider’s report that this decision was not been made due to any sort of negativity between Rhodes from Johnson, but with the belief that this change would produce the best money for WrestleMania amid the good standing with WWE’s parent, TKO Group. The assumption is that The Rock will easily win any power struggle with current WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque if it occurs. This comes due to the power that Dwayne holds in the Endeavor-owned company.

WWE has its agenda on putting The Rock into the spotlight

Meanwhile, WWE has also been successful in their agenda to insert The Rock into WWE programming and a Wrestlemania program to garner interest from the fans. The video of the face-off between The Tribal Chief and The People’s Champion has now become WWE’s most disliked video on YouTube, with almost 400,000 dislikes with Cody Rhodes not getting his deserved title shot at ‘Mania.

Irrespective of the negativities, the mainstream media is covering this story, including TMZ and USA Today Sports. Sources have been told that this is exactly what WWE wanted and that’s the fans not focusing on the Vince McMahon situation but rather discussing The Rock taking the spotlight from Cody Rhodes. Stories of Vince’s latest allegations are going around on Social Media every day but this Wrestlemania twist is expected to cover things up in a big way for the company.