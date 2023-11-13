AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson Moving Into Part-Time Schedule From 2024

Bryan Danielson is one of the most recognizable names in the world of professional wrestling in the modern era and has his own contributions to spreading the product across the globe. Back in the WWE, she headlined Wrestlemania and also won the top prize in sports entertainment, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the biggest event of them all.

After wrapping up his deal with the WWE, Bryan Danielson has moved on to All Elite Wrestling to explore a different genre to have a plethora of unique matches. However, wrestling for a long time has really caught up to his body and time has really caught him up. Admittedly, he’s probably close to announcing permanent retirement from competition and that process of toning things down will begin, soon.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, it was noted by multiple sources that Bryan Danielson will move into a part-time in-ring schedule starting next year. Essentially, he will be seen as a special attraction for the AEW from 2024 onward.

“But the announcement is open to some interpretation. Multiple people close to the situation confirmed with Sports Illustrated that Danielson will be stepping away from wrestling full-time in the next year, yet may remain a special attraction for AEW.”

Bryan Danielson in his last full-time hurray with the AEW

According to multiple sources close to the situation who spoke to SI, Bryan Danielson’s “special attraction” role for AEW could mean two things. He may compete on a part-time basis or occasionally throughout the year, typically on major events to boost up things for the announced card.

In recent interviews, Bryan Danielson already made it clear that his in-ring career will be over soon and he’s already giving importance to his role of being a father than a wrestler. There are reports that he remains involved with the AEW in a significant backstage role but his exact future role is yet to be revealed.

After staying out of action for several weeks, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson returned just a day prior to All Out 2023 to face Ricky Starks on the PPV. As of this writing, he is set to square off against Zack Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream on October 1st. We will have to wait and see how the former world champion to be booked on AEW programming, moving forward.