We’re just a couple of weeks away from Wrestlemania 41, the biggest WWE premium live event of the year featuring the who’s who of the WWE active roster in marquee matches. When it comes to drawing attention in such a large-scale stage, WWE always had two handpicked names in the mix, affirming that the main event scenario remains in safe hands.

Wrestlemania 41 has already shaped to be incredible with the full match card yet to be finalized but it will eventually break a decade-long trend that most of the fans might haven’t realized. This year marks the very first instance in over 10 years that neither Roman Reigns nor Brock Lesnar will compete in a world championship match at the Show of Shows.

WWE had already finalized the two main events set for the two nights of Wrestlemania 41 – with the Night Two main event featuring Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena, and the Night One main event featuring a triple threat showdown among CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

Wrestlemania 41: Night One And Night Two Matches Revealed For WWE PLE

While Roman Reigns will be in this match, securing one of the main events of Wrestlemania 41, he’s not walking into the show as a champion for the first time since 2019. Also, for the second straight year, Brock Lesnar will miss the biggest event of the year amid the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit that reportedly kept his return in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, heading into Wrestlemania 41, take a look at the championship matches at Wrestlemania featuring either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the past 10 years,

WrestleMania 31: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 32: Roman Reigns vs. Triple H

WrestleMania 33: Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg

WrestleMania 34: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 35: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 36: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WrestleMania 37: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

WrestleMania 38: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 39: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 40: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)