With Wrestlemania 41 approaching in the WWE schedule, it’s easy to predict that the company is having its lineups shuffled for the show. Given this is the biggest WWE premium live event of the year, the storylines booked for the show run for weeks or months.

WWE had reportedly considered an Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and The Rock for WrestleMania 41, with a follow-up match between The Rock and Roman Reigns later in 2025. However, recent reports from Chris Featherstone suggest WWE is moving forward with the conception that The Rock will not participate, and henceforth, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena is the new backup plan.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) also reports that a match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes was the working plan for WrestleMania 41. Per Sapp, this was said to be the plan as far back as mid-November after it was noted that The Rock’s schedule was unclear for this mega show. Subsequently, he was not factored into the plans although things could change if decides to enter the fray.

In further reports through the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote that the recent reports about John Cena being Cody Rhodes’ planned opponent were correct given the current circumstances. It was noted that the idea of Cena trying to break Ric Flair’s world title reign record had been a “working idea” for months.

The report highlights how The Rock’s involvement with Wrestlemania 41 is not etched in stone, and he will likely do whatever he wants to do. Meltzer reiterated that The People’s Champion getting involved in a wrestling capacity at the Show of Shows is not a sure thing. However, we should wait for WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere where the plans should appear to be more crystal clear.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY