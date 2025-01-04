Liv Morgan had a blast in 2024 and she’s achieved success like no one else on the WWE women’s roster. The women’s world champion defeated Nia Jax at WWE Crown Jewel 2024 to become the Crown Jewel Champion which essentially helped her to close out the year as a dual champion. However, she traded that title for a ring, but it was still an amazing experience for her in Saudi Arabia.

Riding on the momentums, Liv Morgan has recently made an appearance at Complex Con to talk about her time with the WWE which was further tweeted out via a clip from the Culture Kings x Loiter booth set up at the Con. She received a great reception in the process as a brand ambassador of the company just like CM Punk and Rey Mysterio in attendance.

Liv Morgan names Chyna to be her dream opponent

During her appearance at the Con, Liv Morgan was also asked who her dream match opponent would be from past or present. She came up with an interesting answer in reply by mentioning the ninth wonder of the world, Chyna. Citing their difference in size, she wondered if their match would be great for the audience if it would become a reality.

“I think I would love to wrestle Chyna! Right? I think we would have a good dynamic because of our size difference,” Liv Morgan said.

“And I just think, when I think of like WWE Women, she’s kind of the first person that pops into my mind because she’s so iconic. 9th wonder of the world. There was no one like her. No one could touch her and I love and I wish I was able to, you know, get into the ring with her.”

Liv Morgan’s admiration for the late WWE Legend comes as no surprise as Chyna’s legacy influenced her to be in the world of wrestling in the first place. Known for breaking barriers, Chyna’s presence in the Attitude Era made her a pioneer in the professional wrestling sport. However, due to possible past controversies, Chyna is yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

As for Liv Morgan, she’s well on her way to becoming a WWE Hall of Famer, as well. The 2022 women’s Money in the Bank winner is a two-time women’s world champion in the WWE alongside a one-time women’s tag team champion. Renewing a contract with the WWE, she’ll be staying with the company for five more years to follow and in the process should accomplish more records.